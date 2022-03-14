NFTs subject to existing tax rules in Singapore, FM says

Income from non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in Singapore will be subject to existing income tax rules, the Business Times reported, citing Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong’s Friday speech in parliament.

Fast facts

However, individuals who receive capital gains from NFT transactions will not be taxed, as there is no capital gains tax in Singapore.



The highest personal income tax rate in Singapore is capped at 22% for earnings above SG$320,000 (US$235,000).

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country’s financial regulatory authority, has issued guidelines and warned consumers that investments in digital tokens, including NFTs, are not suitable for retail investors.

MAS says it takes a tech-neutral stance and “looks through” to the underlying characteristics of the token to determine if it is to be regulated by MAS.

