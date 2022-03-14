NFTs subject to existing tax rules in Singapore, FM says

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

Income from non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in Singapore will be subject to existing income tax rules, the Business Times reported, citing Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong’s Friday speech in parliament.

See related article: Singapore prohibits crypto, NFT transactions in sanctions against Russia

Fast facts

  • However, individuals who receive capital gains from NFT transactions will not be taxed, as there is no capital gains tax in Singapore.

  • The highest personal income tax rate in Singapore is capped at 22% for earnings above SG$320,000 (US$235,000).

  • The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country’s financial regulatory authority, has issued guidelines and warned consumers that investments in digital tokens, including NFTs, are not suitable for retail investors.

  • MAS says it takes a tech-neutral stance and “looks through” to the underlying characteristics of the token to determine if it is to be regulated by MAS.

See related article: Metaverse NFT projects boom as Meta ignores blockchain

