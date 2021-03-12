What are NFTs and why are some worth millions?

·4 min read

A digital-only artwork has sold at Christie's auction house for an eye-watering $69m (£50m) - but the winning bidder will not receive a sculpture, painting or even a print.

Instead, they get a unique digital token known as an NFT.

Where Bitcoin was hailed as the digital answer to currency, NFTs are now being touted as the digital answer to collectables.

But there are plenty of sceptics who think it is all a bubble that is going to burst.

What is an NFT?

NFT stands for non-fungible token.

In economics, a fungible asset is something with units that can be readily interchanged - like money.

With money, you can swap a £10 note for two £5 notes and it will have the same value.

However, if something is non-fungible, this is impossible - it means it has unique properties so it cannot be interchanged with something else.

It could be a house, or a painting such as the Mona Lisa, which is one of a kind. You can take a photo of the painting or buy a print but there will only ever be the one original painting.

NFTs are "one-of-a-kind" assets in the digital world that can be bought and sold like any other piece of property, but they have no tangible form of their own.

The digital tokens can be thought of as certificates of ownership for virtual or physical assets.

How do NFTs work?

Traditional works of art such as paintings are valuable because they are one of a kind.

But digital files can be easily and endlessly duplicated.

With NFTs, artwork can be "tokenised" to create a digital certificate of ownership that can be bought and sold.

As with crypto-currency, a record of who owns what is stored on a shared ledger known as the blockchain.

The records cannot be forged because the ledger is maintained by thousands of computers around the world.

NFTs can also contain smart contracts that may give the artist, for example, a cut of any future sale of the token.

What's stopping people copying the digital art?

Nothing. Millions of people have seen Beeple's art that sold for $69m and the image has been copied and shared countless times.

In many cases, the artist even retains the copyright ownership of their work, so they can continue to produce and sell copies.

But the buyer of the NFT owns a "token" that proves they own the "original" work.

Some people compare it to buying an autographed print.

People are paying millions of dollars for tokens?

Yes. It's as wild as it sounds.

How much are NFTs worth?

In theory, anybody can tokenise their work to sell as an NFT but interest has been fuelled by recent headlines of multi-million-dollar sales.

On 19 February, an animated Gif of Nyan Cat - a 2011 meme of a flying pop-tart cat - sold for more than $500,000.

A few weeks later, musician Grimes sold some of her digital art for more than $6m.

It is not just art that is tokenised and sold. Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey has promoted an NFT of the first-ever tweet, with bids hitting $2.5m.

Christie's sale of an NFT by digital artist Beeple for $69m (£50m) set a new record for digital art.

But as with crypto-currencies, there are concerns about the environmental impact of maintaining the blockchain.

Is this just a bubble?

A day before his record-breaking auction, Beeple - whose real name is Mike Winkelmann - told the BBC: "I actually do think there will be a bubble, to be quite honest.

"And I think we could be in that bubble right now."

Many are even more sceptical.

David Gerard, author of Attack of the 50-foot Blockchain, said he saw NFTs as buying "official collectables", similar to trading cards.

"There are some artists absolutely making bank on this stuff... it's just that you probably won't," he warned.

The people actually selling the NFTs are "crypto-grifters", he said.

"The same guys who've always been at it, trying to come up with a new form of worthless magic bean that they can sell for money."

Former Christie's auctioneer Charles Allsopp said the concept of buying NFTs made "no sense".

"The idea of buying something which isn't there is just strange," he told the BBC.

"I think people who invest in it are slight mugs, but I hope they don't lose their money."

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon will not sell books that 'frame sexual identity as mental illness'

    The retail giant removes a conservative book about gender dysphoria for violating its guidelines.

  • NFTs could be the future of collecting - or a huge bubble. We talked to 3 experts about the risks to consider before buying in.

    NFTs are volatile and difficult to trade. Plus, many collectors don't understand exactly what they're buying, experts said.

  • 'Hamilton' cookie portraits? See how healthcare workers make art to cope with COVID-19

    We asked readers working in healthcare to send us art they've made in the pandemic. See their paintings, hyper-real dollhouse furniture, toast art, cookie decorating and more.

  • Why every major entertainment company will get into NFTs, according to the VC behind NBA Top Shot

    Pakman says fans of IP like Star Wars are built-in NFT customers with huge potential returns for brands.

  • The NFT phenomenon: How to exhibit digital artwork worth millions

    Would you like to exhibit an artwork worth $69 million in your own home? It's easier than you might think. First: Download the 21,069 x 21,069 jpeg from Makersplace here. It's a highly complex artwork by Beeple, and it was just sold at Christie's for the third-highest amount that any living artist has ever fetched at auction.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSecond: Construct a screen that's big enough to display the whole thing — it would be about 70 inches square at 300 dpi resolution — or else upload the work to a virtual gallery that you can explore in AR. Alternatively, just open the file on your tablet or computer and just zoom in and out.How it works: What you have just downloaded is the genuine artwork that was auctioned this week at Christie's. It is not a fake; it is identical in every respect to the file that is now owned by the buyer of the work. The catch: Even once the file sits on your computer, you do not own the artwork. You can display it or explore it, but you can't own it. The only way to buy the work is to purchase the associated NFT, or non-fungible token — essentially a cryptographic contract that confers title to the work to whomever possesses it.Ownership might be overrated, however. It doesn't give you any especial right to exhibit the work — anybody can do that. Neither does it confer any copyright in the work — that still belongs to Beeple, the artist. Pretty much the only thing that the owner can uniquely do with the work is sell it to someone else.Between the lines: While many NFTs come with resale royalties that give the artist a cut of future sales, this particular one doesn't. As a result, there's every reason to expect the value of this particular NFT to go down rather than up. NFTs are part of the generosity economy: They're a way for art lovers to reward their favorite creators; Beeple was rewarded this week to the tune of roughly $60 million.In any future sale, however, Beeple will receive none of the proceeds, and buying the work will not be an act of generosity toward him.The big picture: This is an artwork quite unlike anything that has ever been sold at Christie's before. The art object — the exhibitable digital file — has no financial value at all, even though it's where all the aesthetic and art-historical value lies. Meanwhile, the token conferring ownership of the object is worth millions, even though it can't be seen or experienced with any of the five senses.The bottom line: The art world is placing a lot of hope in NFTs. In theory, they could provide a whole new revenue stream for struggling artists and galleries. But it is still unclear which art collectors will value them, or why.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Crypto Investor MetaKovan Announced as Buyer of $69.3M Beeple NFT

    Christie's has disclosed the buyer of the record-setting NFT sold Thursday.

  • Successful NFT artists weigh in on if traditional artists should pivot to the digital space

    "At the end of the day, who wouldn't want to just make whatever the hell they want and have people pay them for it," Mike Winkelmann of Beeple said.

  • Market Manipulation Chatter Rises as Digital Art Scene Explodes

    (Bloomberg) -- A digital artwork by Beeple set auction records Thursday when it sold at Christie’s for a mind-bending $69 million. Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey is auctioning the non-fungible token for the first tweet ever, “just setting up my twttr,” with the highest bid coming in at $2.5 million, so far. LeBron James highlights are fetching six figures.If you were somehow unaware, digital assets are booming, with buyers paying up for so-called NFTs that give them exclusive ownership of electronic tchotchkes. Explanations for why, say, a GIF of a cat with a rainbow trail commands a king’s ransom aren’t hard to come by. The more prosaic theories say the price per pixel is surging as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mint new millionaires every day and those newly rich digital natives look to spend in their adopted domain. And sure, it could be as simple as a good old mania around the latest shiny object that’s caught people’s attention.But there’s also a nefarious suggestion popping up on message boards, Twitter and blogs that attributes at least some of the rise in prices to wash trading. That’s when a trader or group of traders buy and sell the same asset to create the illusion of heightened demand.The claim is hardly new: Wash trading has been called “crypto’s open secret” and concerns about its prevalence have dogged the space for years. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a 2019 response to an application for a Bitcoin exchange traded fund cited “fraudulent and manipulative activity” in the market as grounds for rejection.In a world where identities are abstractions with 30 or so alphanumeric characters representing some hidden person’s digital wallet address, claiming wash trading is at once plausible and yet nearly impossible to prove. Except for the most brazen of acts where two accounts repeatedly trade back and forth with each other, identifying self dealing requires forensic accounting tricks like employing Benford’s law or analyzing trade size distributions by how they fit with established mathematical principles like Pareto-Levy.“Crypto exchanges today are not regulated as much as regular exchanges where wash trading is clearly prohibited by regulators,” said Matthieu Soule, head of BNP Paribas C.Lab Americas, the bank’s innovation workshop. “That means that today’s investors have to trust the platforms where they are transacting on to prohibit and monitor such wash trade practices.”For its part, Nifty Gateway, one of the largest NFT exchanges by volume, says that it keeps watch for questionable transactions on its system.“To date we haven’t seen any evidence of wash trading on our platform, and we do monitor sales for abnormal activity,” a spokesperson for Nifty Gateway wrote in an email. “The majority of our customers purchase Nifties with credit cards, which require them to provide some personally identifiable information, and limits the risk of wash trading.”Still there are signs that there’s some truth to the tale of the wash trading boogie man.In a clear-cut case, analysts at NonFungible.com identified a Blockchain Cuties character that two accounts traded back and forth with each other over the course of a day.More extensive research has been done by two groups of academics focusing on cryptocurrency exchanges. While neither looked specifically at NFT markets, they both believe their research is applicable and that the illicit transactions may be present there as well.Will Cong, an associate professor at Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business and one of the authors of a paper that claims to have detected abnormal trading patterns on unregulated cryptocurrency exchanges, said that he didn’t see a major difference between the incentives to wash trade in currency and NFT markets.“Fraud detection is hard,” said Cong. “Even if they are all non-fungible, they’re still anonymous and it would be hard to track down market manipulators.”In another study, two researchers from the Technical University of Berlin wrote that decentralized exchanges where many crypto assets and tokens trade are “prone to manipulative behavior.”“Every interaction happens on chain and they’re done with some account that is virtually cost free to create,” said Friedhelm Victor, an author of the Berlin paper. “It’s really easy to create multiple accounts and trade with yourself.”But Victor cautions that high transaction fees on the Ethereum blockchain make wash trading a losing proposition.“Right now it’s so expensive to execute a transaction, for the fungible tokens it’s probably not attractive to do this right now,” said Victor. “That might change in a bear market” or as upgrades to the Ethereum blockchain which will make it cheaper to transact roll out.Victor’s sentiment is echoed by Tom Robinson, chief scientist and co-founder of Elliptic, a blockchain data tracker.“Wash trading of NFTs is unlikely because trades are taking place on transparent, public blockchains for everyone to examine,” said Robinson. “In addition, transaction fees on blockchains such as Ethereum are very high, making such activity prohibitively expensive.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Beeple’s $69 Million NFT Art Sold to Founder of Crypto Fund Metapurse

    Christie’s said that a cryptocurrency investor based in Singapore won the digital collage whose sale smashed records in markets for both art and nonfungible tokens, or NFTs.

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • ‘Lie for profit alert’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by fellow Republican over ‘gun registry’ claims

    Adam Kinzinger says her ‘outrage and lie-for-money-train drives full steam ahead’

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • The pandemic shut down NASCAR a year ago. The vaccine provides hope for full return

    “Our drivers are overall young and healthy and almost universally they said, ‘We want to get the vaccine,’ ” Dr. Ryan Stanton of NASCAR’s AMR safety team said.

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • Visits to Humphrey Yogart tripled after Meghan Markle name-dropped her former workplace during her Oprah interview

    A rep for the frozen-yogurt shop in Los Angeles says business has been booming since Meghan Markle gave it a shout-out during her Oprah interview.

  • Tesla investor sues Musk, board over tweets

    New legal troubles for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his board of directors.A shareholder lawsuit was filed, claiming Musk and his board have violated his 2018 settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission over his Twitter habits.The lawsuit unsealed Thursday claims Musk's "erratic" tweets, including a post last May that Tesla's stock price was "too high" and the failure of Tesla board's to monitor his tweets as required by the SEC settlement - have exposed shareholders to billions of dollars of losses.The shareholder complaint seeks to have Musk and other Tesla directors pay damages to the company for breaching their fiduciary duties. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk agreed to give up the chairman role and have his tweets monitored as part of the SEC settlement stemming from a controversial tweet in August 2018, when he claimed he had "funding secured" to take the electric car maker private.That set off a war of words between the SEC and Musk, which ended in Musk and Tesla agreeing to pay $20 million in civil fines as part of the settlement.But Musk's reputation since then has soared with investors, along with his company's stock price. Shares of Tesla have rocketed six-fold over the past year, giving it a market value that's more than General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen and Toyota - combined.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Pastors are leaving their congregation after losing their churchgoers to QAnon

    Hundreds of pastors are decrying Christian nationalism as conspiracy theories consume churchgoers. Insider spoke to two pastors who tried to fight it.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Phoenix on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Everything you need to know for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway.