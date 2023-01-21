NFTsociety a Revolutionary Platform Providing Advanced Tools for Building and Managing Successful NFT Communities





New York, New York, United States - (NewMediaWire) - January 21, 2023 - NFTsociety provides projects & web3 users with the technology to manage & grow their community in a fast and easy way. The platform provides unique tools allowing founders and project developers to set up their Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) governance in minutes, to build allow list for the upcoming mint and to organize giveaways in a fair & transparent manner. The innovative tools that the platform offers were developed based on the first-hand experience of the project founders who have several successful projects in their portfolio.





With the recent developments in the crypto world & the bear market, technology companies such as NFTsociety had an opportunity to focus on development and creating real value. This market is also referred to as builders' market, where genuine developers such as the NFT society team, build the next generation technology in preparation for the next bull run. Without real world value & utility crypto and NFT projects are worthless. The bear market left only the real builders, who believe in the technology and create real value with the developments and innovation that they bring to the table. NFTsociety is a great example of a project, build in the bear market to provide real solutions and utility to its users and collection holders!

NFTsociety platform is built with the aim to help project founders, holders & community to succeed and strive in the web3 space! In order to achieve success, every project needs to go through few phases of the project lifecycle that will determine how successful the community will be! NFTsociety provides technologically advanced tools to streamline and assist the team and holders in every stage of the project lifecycle.

Firstly, NFTsociety enables project founders and developers to build their NFT project allow list by eliminating the risks of bots and gaining valuable insight into the potential minter's track record! NFTsociety allows you to check and manually approve any user who applied for the allow list! Information is key to success, NFTsociety provides the level of information required for founders and project developers to make an informed decision if a potential minter will help or undermine the project! A new innovation presented by the platform is allowing users to reserve the NFT in advance, helping them avoid gas wars during the mint and giving them the opportunity to mint at their own convenience.

Secondly, the platform enables projects to implement a DAO governance mechanism for their community in a few minutes. Projects can create polls, receive suggestions, and involve their community in the decision-making process. This can help to build trust and increase the loyalty of holders.

Thirdly, the Giveaway tool that was developed provides 100% transparency, fairness and history log of giveaways organized! NFTsociety is an escrow between giveaway organizer and participants providing protection to both sides and ensuring equal opportunity and fairness in the giveaway process!

The team behind the NFTsociety platform is fully doxed and have rich experience in WEB3 development and firsthand experience in building a project from the ground up. "Our vision is to create the largest & most profitable network of NFT communities that will achieve mutual success through the power of WEB3 technology! We know that the tools that we have developed are the key building a strong & prospering community led project," said Georgi Dimitrov the CEO of Nftsociety, who is also a founder of MollyNFT and the Uglyduck.wtf.

The NFTsociety platform is governed by the Daonnaki. The Daonnaki is a collection of 10,000 alien inspired 3D art with amazing utility! Holders of the Daonnaki NFT will gain multiple benefits & gain exclusive access to many additional features in the platform.

Overall, NFTsociety is a new and ambitious innovation in the NFTspace leveraging the power of technology to provide real value to its users and providing its NFT holders the opportunity to earn as the platform develops!

