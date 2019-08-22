Should Ngai Hing Hong Company Limited’s (HKG:1047) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we'll look at Ngai Hing Hong Company Limited (HKG:1047) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ngai Hing Hong:

0.081 = HK$41m ÷ (HK$1.1b - HK$556m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Ngai Hing Hong has an ROCE of 8.1%.

Is Ngai Hing Hong's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Ngai Hing Hong's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 12% average in the Chemicals industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how Ngai Hing Hong stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Our data shows that Ngai Hing Hong currently has an ROCE of 8.1%, compared to its ROCE of 4.4% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can see in the image below how Ngai Hing Hong's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1047 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 22nd 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Ngai Hing Hong? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Ngai Hing Hong's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Ngai Hing Hong has total assets of HK$1.1b and current liabilities of HK$556m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 52% of its total assets. Ngai Hing Hong has a fairly high level of current liabilities, meaningfully impacting its ROCE.