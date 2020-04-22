NGC Adds Greeting Card Printing and Fulfillment Technology to Enhance Gift Card Program Services

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help companies using gift cards to support and thank employees and frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis, NGC has expanded its capabilities to include greeting cards.

With its new service, NGC will be able to print custom messages on privately branded greeting cards using its proprietary print and fulfillment technology platform. This capability makes NGC one of North America's only gift card providers who supports automated, quality-focused gift card fulfilment with a greeting card style delivery.

NGC fast tracked the launch of the new capability to help companies during the current economic and health crisis as loyalty programs, wellness systems, and employee engagement platforms are looking for ways to thank workers and support employees by using gift cards to augment income.

"As part of our 'Essential Brands during Challenging Times' gift card campaign, our clients are now able to use NGC to deliver gift cards from the nation's leading brands, such as Amazon, Target, Blue Apron, Grubhub, Walmart, Safeway, and over 500 others, on a greeting card to their employees thanking them for everything they do," said Eric Thiegs, NGC's Chief Revenue Officer.

Company leaders see the new service as a logical enhancement to NGC's existing capabilities for building digital/API, mobile, and physical gift card technology solutions that support North America's largest B2B and B2C gift card programs.

"Just as our clients come to us for our digital gift card API and mobile payments technology, there's an incredibly strong demand for tangible gift card experiences that can be delivered through a physical mailer, and now greeting card style innovation," said Thiegs. "We've automated the gift card delivery process to provide a 99.996% order accuracy rate at high volume that can support merchant B2C card orders, loyalty program redemptions, and of course, employee thank-yous for front line workers during COVID-19."

Through its new technology, NGC's additional output capacity can accommodate the insertion of more than 7 million gift cards annually, printed on customized 5x7 horizontal greeting cards for its corporate, merchant, and non-profit B2B customers. Color and personalization print options feature dynamic, individualized messaging for end-users to help capture the essence of any program's specific branding.

NGC serves the B2C and B2B gift card marketplace by sourcing, delivering, and managing over 500 physical and digital retail brands across North America for the health care, financial, insurance, loyalty, and consumer reward industries. NGC serves thousands of corporate clients using prepaid cards in programs rewarding tens of millions of US and Canadian consumers.

About NGC: NGC provides secure, innovative gift card technology solutions and world-class service to connect brands with the corporate & consumer marketplaces. NGC is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and is a portfolio company of LaSalle Capital. To learn more about NGC, visit http://www.ngc-group.com or call +1.888.472.8747

