A NGE Capital Limited (ASX:NGE) insider increased their holdings by 7.8% last year

Viewing insider transactions for NGE Capital Limited's (ASX:NGE ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

NGE Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Portfolio Manager & Executive Director Adam Saunders made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$78k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.78 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.75. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Adam Saunders.

Adam Saunders bought 325.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.81. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of NGE Capital

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 35% of NGE Capital shares, worth about AU$9.4m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NGE Capital Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded NGE Capital shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in NGE Capital and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for NGE Capital you should be aware of, and 3 of them are potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

