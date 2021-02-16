NGL Energy (NGL)’s Poor Performance Affected Miller Value Partner’s Q4 Results

Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its ‘Income Strategy’ fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A net return of 19.17% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020 which is almost twice as much of its benchmark that returned 6.48%. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Miller Value Partners, in their Q4 2020 Investor Letter, said that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) was one of the top detractors of their portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2020. NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy company that currently has a $329.3 million market cap. For the past 3 months, NGL delivered a 2.41% return and settled at $2.55 per share at the closing of February 12th.

Here is what Miller Value Partners has to say about NGL Energy Partners LP in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"NGL Energy Partners (NGL) dropped 37.0% over the period, though its small weight in the fund meant only 12 basis points (bps) of value detraction. NGL reported EBITDA of $138M, missing consensus of $142 by 3% driven by lower than expected crude and water volumes. Distributable cash flow of $73M beat analyst estimates of $69M and provided 5.5x coverage on the reduced quarterly dividend of $0.10/share (13.6% annualized yield). Since July 1st, NGL has retired $75M of unsecured notes, bringing Year-to-Date (YTD) repurchases to $125M. Management remains fully committed to deleveraging and noted a Joint Venture (JV) for the Water business is likely by year-end. NGL exited the quarter with $3.3Bn in total debt, $122M of liquidity, leverage of 5.3x, and remains in full compliance with all debt covenants."

NGL delivered a -73.02% return in the past 12 months. Our calculations show that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) does not belong in our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

