NGOs file suit against French arms firms over Yemen sales

JADE LE DELEY
·2 min read

PARIS (AP) — A group of NGOs filed a lawsuit on Thursday against three French arms manufacturers for what they claim was their complicity in alleged war crimes in Yemen.

They accuse Dassault Aviation, Thales Group and MBDA France of selling weapons and equipment to the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates since 2015, despite widespread evidence that civilians were deliberately targeted.

The legal action came as the United Nations announced on Thursday that Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months, offering a window of hope for peace.

The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, or ECCHR, Sherpa and the local Yemeni human rights group Mwatana, supported by Amnesty International, announced the criminal complaint with the Paris Judiciary Tribunal during a news conference in the French capital.

The Berlin-based ECCHR said the French companies could not plead ignorance.

“Since 2015, there has been an abundance of international reports from the U.N. but also civil society documenting systematic attacks on civilians ... that cannot be reasonably ignored by any company doing business with the coalition,” ECCHR co-director Cannelle Lavite told The Associated Press.

The fighting in Yemen erupted in 2014 when the Houthi rebels descended from their northern enclave and took over the capital of Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee into exile in Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power. The conflict eventually descended into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Dassault Aviation makes and maintains Mirage 2000 warplanes, used by Saudi Arabia. MBDA France and Thales produce fighter jets, missiles and guidance systems largely used in the Yemen conflict. Contacted by AP, the three companies did not comment.

Yemen’s war has killed over 150,000 people, including over 14,500 civilians, resulting in one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

The representative of the Yemeni association involved in the legal action against French companies claimed Europe has a double standard regarding weapons destined for conflict zones. He cited the war in Ukraine and the European Union's swift response to alleged war crimes there.

“Europe, NATO and their allies condemn the use of Russian weapons, but do they condemn the use of the weapons deployed in Yemen?” asked Abdulrasheed al-Faqih, executive director of Mwatana.

He said that those condemning Russia continue to sell weapons and equipment “to those who are behind war crimes” in Yemen.

“I was sad to see there isn’t the same consideration for the victims in Yemen," he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A crackdown in El Salvador, and fears of arbitrary arrests

    Esmeralda Domínguez was about 100 yards from home when soldiers and police blocked her on a small bridge. The authorities had waited there for hours. Dominguez, neighbors said, was the only person they stopped.

  • 'Day by day:' Uvalde survivors recover from wounds, trauma

    For the 17 people injured during a mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas, healing will be slow in a community mourning the deaths of 21 others. As the tight-knit town of 16,000 holds funeral after funeral and investigators examine how police responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary School, several of the victims are still in hospitals over an hour's drive away in San Antonio, undergoing treatment for bullet wounds. Uvalde Memorial Hospital, which treated 11 children and four adults in the hours after the shooting, discharged 10 of those patients the same day and transferred five to San Antonio hospitals.

  • Pledge of more oil heightens odds of Saudi trip for Biden

    The Biden administration praised Saudi Arabia on Thursday for its role in a promised boost in oil production and a cease-fire in Yemen, in warm tones that appeared to further raise prospects for a Biden trip to Saudi Arabia and a meeting with the kingdom's once-shunned crown prince. Biden has been leaning toward making his first trip as president to the Saudi kingdom later this month, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press. Such a visit would be politically fraught because it would likely bring the U.S. leader together with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Monkeypox: Nigeria bans bushmeat to prevent virus spread

    Experts say it is possible that the virus can be caught by eating meat from an infected animal.

  • China's next-generation Android smartphone makers, led by Honor and Realme, seek big push overseas as sales at home falter

    China's next-generation Android smartphone makers, led by Honor and Realme, are looking to boost sales in international markets, as demand on the mainland contracts because of slowing economic activity under the government's zero-Covid-19 policy. Honor, formerly the budget smartphone business of Huawei Technologies Co, and Realme, which was previously a sub-brand of Oppo, are sharpening their efforts in overseas markets to spur new growth, according to separate statements recently made by the tw

  • Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

    Omar Marques/GettyWhile some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60 Minutes, host Olga Skabeeva announced: “I have some unpleasant news... Even though we are methodically destroying the weapons that are being delivered [to Ukraine], but the quantities in which the

  • Russia Goes After British MP’s Son for Killing of Chechen Commander in Ukraine

    via YouTube/The Telegraph Russia’s National Guard has confirmed that a Chechen commander was killed in a bloody firefight with foreign volunteers in Ukraine—and they singled out the son of a British lawmaker as one of those responsible.Ben Grant, a 30-year-old former Royal Marine and the son of Helen Grant, a Conservative MP and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special envoy on girls’ education, joined British and U.S. servicemen fighting Russian forces in Ukraine back in March, telling British me

  • 'Disrupter-in-chief' breaks new ground with attacks on leading Republican families

    In a rally for the Republican challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump took aim at two of the leading Republican families in modern history.

  • Zelenskyy shuts down Newsmax interviewer who tried to get him to say there would be no war if Trump were president

    Right-wing outlet Newsmax interviewed Zelenskyy and said many Americans thought Trump as president would mean "this invasion would not have happened."

  • Ukrainian pensioners present “biological weapon” to fight against Russia

    Ukrainian retirees, who call themselves the “Biden Division”, after U.S. President Joe Biden, presented a new “biological weapon” that is supposed to help Ukraine’s Armed Forces in their fight against Russia, in asatirical video published on YouTube on June 1.

  • Musk Holds MacKenzie Scott Responsible for His Political Problems

    Tesla's CEO recently said he would vote Republican in the midterm elections in November after having voted Democratic in the past.

  • Biden keeps repeating false Second Amendment claim, despite repeated fact checks

    President Biden repeated a false Second Amendment claim Monday that has been repeatedly debunked throughout his presidency.

  • Take a look at the 'Mighty Dragon,' China's $120 million answer to the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet

    The jet has a maximum speed of 2,468 kph and a travel range of 5,926 kilometers.

  • Drama is brewing in the MAGAverse as pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood goes after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and QAnon John

    Wood took to his official Telegram channel to lambast Lindell and major QAnon influencer John Sabal, questioning their patriotism.

  • A psychiatrist explains why Putin hates Ukraine and Ukrainians

    The changes in Ukrainian society that have taken place in recent years provoked rage from Vladimir Putin, as they go beyond his understanding, psychiatrist Roman Dolynskyi told NV, assessing the condition of Putin’s health amid rumors that the dictator has developed cancer.

  • South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

    Xenophobia leads immigrants in Alexandra to live in fear.

  • The World’s Anti-Putin Powerhouse Is Starting to Crack

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHitler’s Germany appeared to be unstoppable by mid-1940. It had already annexed Austria, seized on Britain and France’s appeasement policy to dismember Czechoslovakia, and subsequently conquered Poland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France. The only significant holdout was Britain, but its chances for survival looked tenuous at best.“Democracy in Britain is finished,” Joseph Kennedy, the U.S. ambassador in Lond

  • The White Power Mercenaries Fighting For the Lost Cause Around the World

    Russian mercenaries are the all-too-real bogeymen of the war in Ukraine. Most belong to the company known colloquially as Wagner, a quasi-corporate paramilitary group connected to the Kremlin that serves as a violent tool of Putin’s foreign policy around the world. Depending on the reports you believe, Wagner mercenaries were responsible for the execution of civilians in Bucha, have deployed tens of thousands of infantry to support the eastern offensive, or have already lost 3,000 fighters in combat.

  • Commentary: 'Where is the line to be drawn?' A response to John Broderick’s 'Two-State Solution'

    Broderick concludes by stating, “I pray I’m wrong,” but the fact that the former Chief Justice is contemplating this question that should have been settled with the Civil War, is deeply saddening.

  • Rwanda vows to retaliate if DR Congo 'attacks continue'

    Rwanda will retaliate against any further attacks launched from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the East African nation's foreign minister warned Tuesday, as tensions between the two neighbours soar.