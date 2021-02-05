Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala set to make history at WTO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kunle Falayi - BBC News, Lagos
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Having survived the murky waters of politics in Nigeria, where her mother was kidnapped to send her a message, and rising to number two at the World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala should have no trouble dealing with international trade negotiators in her new job at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The 66-year-old will be the first woman and the first African to occupy the position.

Despite recently taking out US citizenship, she revels in being Nigerian and is fiercely patriotic - flaunting her African identity in her African-print tailored outfits.

She told the BBC in 2012 that she had in fact adopted such attire as a working mother of four to do the school run, an easy answer for a smart look - and a thrifty one at that, given she estimated each outfit cost around $25.

The Harvard-educated development economist is seen as a down-to-earth, hard worker, who told BBC HardTalk in July that what the WTO needed was a shake-up.

"They need something different, it cannot be business as usual for the WTO - [they need] someone willing to do the reforms and lead."

Reform in Nigeria

During her 25 years at the World Bank, she is credited with spearheading several initiatives to assist low-income countries, in particular raising nearly $50bn in 2010 from donors for the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank's fund for the poorest countries.

But it is her reform agenda in Nigeria in which she takes real pride - especially the two times she served as the country's finance minister under Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at African finance ministers&#39; press briefing in 2003
Ms Okonjo-Iweala gave up her job at the World Bank to work as Nigerian finance minister

One of her greatest achievements was leading a team which negotiated a whopping $18bn debt right-off in 2005 for the country, helping Nigeria obtain its first ever sovereign debt rating.

The country's debts had dated back to the early 1980s, and had ballooned to more than $35bn due to penalties and late fees during the 1990s.

Her economic reforms had a far-reaching impact and saved Nigeria at a critical period, according to prominent Nigerian economist, Bismarck Rewane.

This included de-linking the budget from the oil price, allowing the country to save money in a special account when oil prices were high.

"It was this buffer that ensured Nigeria's economy survived between 2008 and 2009," Mr Rewane told the BBC.

Ms Okonjo-Iweala had given up a well-paid job at the World Bank and left her family in Washington, where her husband works as a neurosurgeon, to work in Nigeria, where unlike other ministers she did not have a large domestic staff or fleet of cars.

In fact she even liked doing her own cooking when she could, with cowtail pepper soup being a favourite, a Financial Times interview revealed in 2015.

No-nonsense approach

But her reforms and especially her crackdown on corruption in the fuel sector, where some powerful importers - known as marketers - claimed huge sums of money in subsidies from the government for fuel they had not sold, came at personal cost.

Her mother, Kamene Okonjo - a medical doctor and retired professor of sociology - was kidnapped from her home in southern Nigeria in 2012, aged 82.

Kidnapping is common in Nigeria, where it is a lucrative criminal enterprise and families often pay up as the security services do not often find those abducted.

The then-finance minister said the kidnappers had first demanded her resignation and then a ransom.

But she says she refused to do either.

"I knew that the largest vested interest that I had recently offended in my anti-corruption work was an unscrupulous subset of the country's oil marketers," she said in her account of the event.

Mrs Okonjo was released within five days in unclear circumstances, but her daughter's no-nonsense approach may have come to bear in the matter.

One of her sons - Uzodinma Iweala, author of the 2005 novel Beast of No Nation - has said of his strict upbringing: "My mum is a very powerful woman. She knows how she wants things done, and if you don't it her way, you are in trouble."

Biography

  • Born 1954 in Nigeria

  • Studied at Harvard 1973-76 and earned a PhD at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1981

  • Spent 25 years at the World Bank, rising to the No.2 position as managing director (2007-11)

  • Twice Nigerian finance minister - 2003-2006 and 2011-2015 - and the first woman to hold the post

  • Served briefly as foreign minister in 2006, also the first woman to do so

  • Sits on the boards of Twitter, Standard Chartered Bank and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI)

  • Nominated by President Mohammadu Buhari as candidate for director-general of the WTO in June 2020

'I can take hardship'

Her drive may come from her knowledge of real poverty. She lived with her grandmother until the age of nine as her parents were abroad getting their education.

"They were gone for almost a decade before I really saw them and knew them. I did everything a village girl would do, fetch water, go to the farm with my grandmother all the chores, I saw what poverty meant, to be poor at first hand," she told the BBC in 2012.

Her experience as a teenager during the Biafra civil war of 1967-1970 crystallised this.

Her Igbo parents lost all their savings during the conflict as her father, a renowned professor, was a brigadier in the Biafran forces.

"I can take hardship. I can sleep on the cold floor anytime," she said.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala lays foundation of new classrooms for a school in Chibok burnt down by Boko Haram fighters - 2015
Ms Okonjo-Iweala lays foundation of new classrooms for a school in Chibok burnt down by Boko Haram fighters in 2015

But always quick to laugh in interviews, she added: "I can also sleep on a feather bed."

This determination and independence helped her as she took on other reforms in Nigeria - like her decision to reveal the amount of money allocated monthly to local authorities for things like the construction of roads and the running of rural schools and clinics.

Economist Pat Utomi said Nigerians had not realised how much regional administrators were receiving.

"But she came up with the idea of publishing them and basically embarrassed a lot of people," Prof Utomi told me.

She also introduced a system that helped to remove thousands of fake workers and pensioners from government payroll.

But when the government decided to remove a fuel subsidy in 2012, things did not go well.

Ms Okonjo-Iweala said the subsidy was unsustainable as it was costing $8bn a year, and encouraged corruption.

However, the government was forced to back down after nationwide protests - the subsidy was only removed earlier this year, with the government promising to keep the price capped.

And some believe while her reforms in Nigeria were good they have not been long-lasting.

'Like running a household'

But Nigerian women's activist Josephine Effa-Chukwuma says Ms Okonjo-Iweala's career is so much more impressive given how little respect women can be shown in Nigeria.

"She made women proud that a woman in a patriarchal and misogynistic country like Nigeria could hold her own and perform creditably contrary to what detractors thought," she told the BBC

"She was honest, transparent and accountable - virtues not often found in public office-holders in Nigeria."

The economist, who also serves on Twitter's board of directors, as chair of the Gavi vaccine alliance and as a special envoy for the World Health Organization's Covid-19 fight, has joked before that women seem to be less corrupt.

"Women tend to be more honest, more straightforward, more focused on the job, and bring less ego to it. I don't know if it's a feminine instinct but running an economy is sometimes akin to running a household," she told the Independent in 2006.

And women are also on her agenda at the WTO.

In her job application, she said: "It should also be responsive to the challenge of facilitating the greater participation of women in international trade, particularly in developing countries, where greater efforts should be made to include women owned enterprises in the formal sector."

Ms Effa-Chukwuma says this all bodes well for the WTO: "We trust her to deliver on the job and ensure that developing countries benefit from international trade."

Latest Stories

  • Diehard QAnon followers think Trump is secretly still president and carrying out executions at White House

    Image touted as evidence shows 2013 execution in Kuwait

  • Greene claims 'I'm fine with' getting kicked off her House committees: 'It'd be a waste of my time'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday declared she's been "freed" after being removed from her House committee assignments, claiming continuing to serve on them would have been a waste of time. The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to remove the controversial Georgia lawmaker from her committee assignments over a string of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim comments and support for baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric. In a press conference Friday, Greene said it was freeing to admit she "believed things that were wrong" in a speech the day before, during which she did not apologize but rather expressed regret for being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." "Going forward, I've been freed," Greene said Friday. "I do, I feel freed." Greene went on to claim that "I'd be wasting my time" by continuing to serve on House committees "because my conservative values wouldn't be heard," even though she also asserted removing her from them "stripped my voters of having representation to work for them." "I'm fine with being kicked off my committees because it'd be a waste of my time," she insisted. Greene went on to celebrate that she now has "a lot of free time on my hands," but she ended the press conference after refusing to address a question about her liking a Facebook post in 2019 calling for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both partiesWhat would actually happen if the feds fought QAnon like terrorists?

  • Man Who Pushed 91-Year-Old in Oakland Chinatown Assaults 2 Others Right After

    An unidentified assailant was caught on surveillance camera pushing a 91-year-old man to the ground in a recent unprovoked attack in Oakland Chinatown. The incident happened outside the Asian Resource Center at the corner of Harrison and 8th streets on Jan. 31, according to ABC7. The suspect reportedly approached two other victims shortly after the first attack, resulting in one of them losing consciousness, according to the Oakland Police Department’s statement.

  • Rural community in shock after Georgia health officials raid clinic vaccinating teachers

    Their plans to vaccinate Elbert County have been "laid to waste," a doctor from the raided medical center says.

  • China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger

    ON BOARD THE TAIWAN COAST GUARD SHIP PP-10062, East China Sea (Reuters) - Taiwanese coast guard commander Lin Chie-ming is on the frontline of a new type of warfare that China is waging against Taiwan. On a chilly morning in late January, Lin, clad in an orange uniform, stood on the rolling deck of his boat as it patrolled in choppy waters off the Taiwan-run Matsu Islands. The Chinese goal, Taiwanese officials say: pressure Taiwan by tying down the island democracy's naval defenses and undermining the livelihoods of Matsu residents.

  • White House Press Sec Dodges When Asked Why Hunter Biden Still Has a Stake in Chinese Investment Firm

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday punted on a question about why President Biden’s son Hunter Biden still holds an investment in a Chinese company. Asked during a press conference at the White House whether she had an update on Hunter Biden’s divestment from his ten percent stake in the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, Psaki referred a reporter to the younger Biden’s lawyers. “He has been working to unwind his investment,” Psaki said, adding, “as a private citizen, I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside on any update.” In December, Biden assured voters that he and his family would not be involved in any business dealings that appear to conflict with the office of the president. “My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with the appropriate distance from the presidency and government,” Biden said during a CNN appearance. Hunter Biden was reportedly in the process of divesting from his equity stake in BHR in late December, but as of last week, he appears to have retained his investment through his company, Skaneateles LLC. BHR, whose largest shareholder is the Chinese government-controlled Bank of China, has invested about $2.1 billion. Hunter Biden came under scrutiny last year for his lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma. In leaked emails from 2014, Biden appears to try to leverage his influence with his father, then-vice president Joe Biden, who was heavily involved in U.S. policy on Ukraine, referring to the elder Biden as “my guy.” He also attracted criticism for entering into a consulting contract with China’s largest private energy company that initially earned Hunter Biden $10 million a year “for introductions alone,” according to leaked emails. Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things,” is scheduled to come out on April 6. The book will focus on the younger Biden’s well-documented drug abuse issues, according to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Senate votes down $15 minimum wage during vote-a-rama. Bernie Sanders seems unfazed.

    The Senate slogged through a long series of votes late Thursday and early Friday, with the Democrats voting down most of the theoretically limitless series of amendments to their budget resolution. "The endurance run known as the 'vote-a-rama' is a time-honored tradition of the reconciliation process — the budget tool Democrats will likely use to expedite passage of [President] Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without any GOP support," Politico explains. Most of the vote-a-rama involved "Republicans forcing Democrats into tedious and uncomfortable votes on a variety of issues as Democrats inflicted maximum pain by dragging out the legislative torment," Politico reports. But some amendments did pass with bipartisan support. By a voice vote, for example, the senators approved an amendment from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) to "prohibit the increase of the federal minimum wage during a global pandemic." Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is one of the heavy lifts in Biden's proposal. "A $15 federal minimum wage would be devastating for our hardest-hit small businesses at a time they can least afford it," Ernst argued on the Senate floor. The measure's biggest proponent, Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), shrugged off the vote, noting that his plan raised the minimum wage over five years, starting after the pandemic. "We need to end the crisis of starvation wages in Iowa and around the United States," he said, adding that he "will do everything that I can" to make sure the measure "is included in this reconciliation bill." The minimum wage hike may be stymied by other factors: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is opposed, and it may run afoul of so-called Byrd Rule limits on what can be included in reconciliation bills. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said if it doesn't make it in this bill, Democrats will include it in other legislation. The Senate also approved amendments to keep America's Israeli embassy in Jerusalem, prevent undocumented immigrants from getting direct stimulus checks, and — by a 99-1 vote — restrict Biden's $1,400 checks from going to "upper-income taxpayers." That proposal, from Manchin and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), did not specify any income thresholds, and Biden's proposal already includes phasing out the checks up to $300,000-a-year households. Congress and the White House are negotiating the phase-out and cutoff points, and Biden is meeting with Democratic leaders and committee chairs Friday morning to discuss the COVID-19 relief bill. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both partiesWhat would actually happen if the feds fought QAnon like terrorists?

  • Judge sets bail hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse next week

    Judge Bruce Schroeder on Friday scheduled the hearing for Thursday afternoon for Kyle Rittenhouse. The 18-year-old former lifeguard is accused of shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz, killing Rosenbaum and Huber and wounding Grosskreutz during protests in Kenosha in August. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, contends the protesters attacked him and he fired in self-defense.

  • Driver stuck in snow burns to death after repeatedly revving SUV's engine

    Little Ferry, New Jersey, police officers told the driver to let off the gas. When they tried to call for a tow truck, they noticed the SUV was on fire.

  • Witnesses testify about members of Congress supporting QAnon during a House Homeland Security Committee

    At a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Thursday, Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán asked former assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention at DHS Elizabeth Neumann and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt about the danger of members of Congress supporting QAnon and other groups that have been labeled domestic terror threats by the FBI.

  • New Israeli Covid drug which cured 30 cases of disease hailed by scientists as 'huge breakthrough'

    A new coronavirus drug which successfully cured 30 cases of the disease in Israeli hospital patients has been hailed by scientists as a ‘huge breakthrough’. The EXO-CD24 substance was developed at the Ichilov Medical Centre in Tel Aviv and successfully completed its first phase of clinical trials on Friday. The treatment was given to 30 patients with coronavirus, whose conditions ranged from moderate to severe. Twenty-nine of the patients were then discharged from the hospital in the following three to five days, while one patient took slightly longer to recover. A protein known as CD24 is delivered to the lungs by exosomes in the drug, which helps to rebalance the immune system and prevent it from overreacting to the virus. Professor Nadir Arber originally designed EXO-CD24, which is breathed in as a gas and taken once every five days, in order to treat patients who had ovarian cancer. “Even if the vaccines do their job, and even if there aren't any new mutations, one way or another, the coronavirus will be staying with us,” Prof Arber told the news site Arutz Sheva. “That’s why we developed this special medication. It’s been about half a year from the time the idea was hatched to the first human trials [being] conducted.” Roni Gamzu, the director of the Ichilov Medical Centre, said that the research during phase one of the trial was “advanced and sophisticated and may save coronavirus patients”. Speaking to the Times of Israel, he said: “The results of the phase one trials are excellent, and all give us confidence in the method Arber has been researching in his lab for many years.” No placebo was used in the first stage of the trial, and the next phase of the clinical trials will continue to examine the effects and efficacy of the treatment. The drug Allocetra, which has been developed at the Hadassah Medical Centre, has also reported promising results in the second stage of its clinical trial. Israel announced yesterday that it will ease lockdown restrictions but keep its borders closed after a drop in its number of coronavirus cases.

  • Biden reportedly considering sending face masks to all Americans after Trump scrapped a similar plan

    White House says there are 'range of options on the table' after previous administration allegedly nixed USPS plan to distribute face masks to households nationwide

  • Cotton Tries to Force Dems to Vote on Court-Packing

    Senator Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) on early Friday morning attempted to get Democrats to go on the record over the issue of court-packing during the Senate’s 15-hour budget reconciliation vote. Cotton’s proposal came roughly eleven hours into the Senate’s vote-a-rama, in which any senator had the ability to file an amendment to the budget resolution, as Democrats look to move forward with passing President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan without Republican support. Democrats avoided a vote on Cotton’s amendment, citing the Byrd rule, which says anything passed during budget reconciliation must have to do with the federal budget. “Come to think of it, should we be changing the Senate rules in the budget resolution?” asked Senator Dick Durbin (D., Ill.), chair of the Judiciary Committee. Cotton fell short of the 60 votes needed to waive the law. If the Arkansas Republican had been successful, the Amendment could have given the GOP a foothold in the Senate rules to challenge legislation that would grow the high court beyond nine judges going forward. It would have added to the Senate rules that it was out of order to consider such legislation, making it so three-fifths of the Senate would be required to vote to overturn that rule if a senator wanted to debate such a bill. “Many Democratic politicians, to include Joe Biden, to include a few senators in this chamber tonight, contorted themselves, twisting themselves into pretzels on the campaign trail to simply say we ought not pack the Supreme Court because we don’t like their rulings,” Cotton said in proposing the amendment. Cotton called the Democrats’ move to sidestep a direct vote on his amendment more “contortions to avoid taking a simple stance on this issue.” “So I would invite my Democratic colleagues who have said they don’t want to pack the court, simply waive this point of order and let’s have an up-or-down vote on one of the most fundamental tenets of the rule of law,” Cotton said. Court packing became a hot button topic on the campaign trail as progressives called to expand the court after Republicans moved to confirm judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court just weeks before Election Day. Barrett’s confirmation gave the Court a conservative majority. Barrett’s confirmation, which Democrats saw as hypocritical in light of Republicans’ refusal to allow former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland to receive a confirmation hearing in 2016, sparked calls to pack the court. Biden and Senate Democrats have remained elusive on the issue, sidestepping questions on whether they would support expanding the court. Biden never gave a definitive answer on the issue, instead vowing to create a commission to study potential court reforms. Durbin hit back against Cotton’s proposal, saying: “The Constitution does not stipulate the number of Supreme Court justices. That’s up to Congress.” “Congress has a long history of altering the makeup of the court,” he added. “For the record, there is exactly one living senator who has effectively changed the size of the Supreme Court: That’s Senator McConnell, who shrank the court to eight seats for nearly a year in the last year of the Obama presidency.”

  • New Mexico State Police officer shot and killed on highway

    New Mexico was in mourning Friday over the shooting death of a State Police officer in a highway-stop confrontation linked by authorities to drug trafficking that touched off a 40-mile police chase. Officials say the attacker was killed in a shootout with police at Las Cruces, where another officer was wounded. The officer killed Thursday was identified as Darian Jarrott, who joined the State Police in 2015 after previously working as state transportation inspector and local law enforcement officer.

  • Belgian court sentences Iranian diplomat to 20 years for bomb plot against exiled opposition group

    An Iranian diplomat has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for plotting to bomb an Iranian exile opposition meeting in France that was attended by five British MPs. Assadolah Assadi, an Austria-based diplomat, and three co-defendents were found guilty of conspiring to attack a 2018 rally of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) by a court in Antwerp, Belgium. Three accomplices, dual Iranian-Belgians, were given jail terms of between 15 and 18 years and stripped of their Belgian citizenship. Assadi, now 49, is the first Iranian official to be prosecuted in the European Union for terrorism. The verdict will focus attention on Iran’s overseas operations as Tehran seeks to persuade Joe Biden’s US administration to ease sanctions and return to the 2015 nuclear deal. Labour's Roger Godsiff and Conservative MPs Bob Blackman, Matthew Offord, Sir David Amess and Theresa Villiers, attended the event in Villepinte near Paris, where US President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, gave the keynote speech. Mr Blackman, who was one of 25 civil parties to the case, said he was “delighted” by the verdict and called on Western governments should consider severing diplomatic ties with Iran. “Assadi’s conviction can now provide Western officials an opportunity for a much-needed change in their own government’s policies regarding the Islamic Republic. For too long, those policies have tended toward conciliatory gestures aimed at promoting an illusory 'moderate' faction within the Iranian theocratic establishment,” he said. Prosecutors said Assadi, who was the third counsellor at Iran’s Austrian embassy, was directed by Iran’s intelligence ministry to carry out the attack. He flew half a kilogram of explosives and a detonator from Tehran to Vienna on a commercial flight, then drove to Belgium to hand them over to Nassimeh Naami, 36, and Amir Saadouni, 40. The explosives were found in the couple’s car when they were arrested in Brussels in a joint operation involving Belgian, French and German security services. Assadi was arrested in Germany, where police said his diplomatic immunity did not apply. They were charged with another co-conspirator Mehrdad Arefani, 57. The defendants denied planning to kill anyone at the rally, which was attended by an estimated 25,000 people, including a delegation of 35 Britons, according to the NCRI. Tehran considers it a terrorist organisation and has accused it of setting up the bomb plot itself as a “false flag” operation. The NCRI is the political wing of the People's Mujahedin of Iran, otherwise known as the MEK, which supports the overthrow of the Iranian government. The group carried out a series of attacks against the government in the 1980s and sided with Saddam Hussein’s Iraq during its decade-long war with Iran. It was blacklisted as a terrorist group in Europe and the United States until 2009 and 2012, after it renounced violence and following intensive lobbying effort. It says it is committed to democratic change but critics have described it as a cult with little support inside Iran. The 2015 nuclear deal promised to improve relations between Iran and the West but European countries have subsequently accused Tehran of several attacks against opponents abroad. These included two killers in the Netherlands in 2015 and 2017 and a failed assassination in Denmark, all of which Tehran denied involvement in.

  • ‘Pushing children into transgenderism.’ Biden’s pro-LGBT orders decried by MS governor

    Gov. Tate Reeves called the legislation a “radical social experiment.”

  • Rudy Giuliani slams radio station live on air for adding disclaimer to his show: ‘We’re not in East Germany’

    Former mayor says it was 'insulting' for station to add disclaimer to his show as he faces multiple billion-dollar lawsuits for spreading conspiracy theories

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemGOP Sen. Ben Sasse slams Nebraska GOP over censure: 'Politics isn't about the weird worship of 1 dude'Senate votes down $15 minimum wage during vote-a-rama. Bernie Sanders seems unfazed.

  • AP sources: Alabama senator has indicated he won't run again

    U.S. Sen. Richard C. Shelby of Alabama, the Senate’s fourth most senior member, has told confidantes that he does not intend to run for reelection next year — prompting some Republicans to urge the powerful, establishment politician to reconsider, even as potential replacements prepare to run for his seat. The senator in recent weeks told one close Alabama ally that he was not planning on running in 2022 for what would be his seventh term, according to the ally, who was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The person said some in the state were still trying to get Shelby to change his mind out of concern about losing clout and worries that the senator might be replaced by a fringe candidate who would not be as effective.