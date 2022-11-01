NH AG joins other states in filing enforcement actions against two alleged illegal robocallers

Nov. 1—New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Tuesday he is joining other states in asking a court to require two companies to cooperate in multistate investigations over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls.

In August, the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force issued civil investigative demands to 20 companies investigators said were allegedly responsible for a majority of foreign robocall traffic. Officials said gateway providers that bring foreign traffic into the U.S. telephone network have a responsibility to ensure the traffic is legal, but these providers are not taking sufficient action to stop robocall traffic.

Two of the companies, Michael Lansky LLC, doing business as Avid Telecom, and One Eye LLC, refused to comply with the demands.

"Robocalls are unlawful and abusive. Granite Staters and all Americans should be protected from harassing, illegal schemes, and unwanted invasions of privacy," said Formella in a statement. "If the telecom industry won't police itself, then as we have promised, our national Task Force will take action."

Officials believe Avid Telecom knowingly accepted and routed illegal robocalls and their CEO, Michael Lansky, helped another telecom provider hide its suspect traffic.

The enforcement action against One Eye details how an individual named Prince Anand closed another voice service provider, PZ Telecommunication LLC, and became the apparent CEO of One Eye. This transition occurred after the Federal Communications Commission sent PZ Telecom a cease-and-desist letter.

Formella said robocalls were connected to $29.8 billion in fraud last year.

Here are some tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:

—Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.

—Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.

—If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.

Contact the Consumer Protection Bureau at 1-888-468-4454, (603) 271-3641, or via email at: DOJ-CPB@doj.nh.gov.