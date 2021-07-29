NH AG, Salem police officer reach plea agreement in 2012 incident

Jul. 29—SALEM, N.H. — A suspended Salem police sergeant facing nearly 9-year-old criminal charges said he and his family can move on with their lives after a plea agreement was reached with the state attorney general's office.

But it remains unclear if and when Sgt. Michael Verrocchi, 43, will return to work on the Salem force and if he will now be entitled to back pay since the plea agreement calls for the charges to eventually be listed as "not prosecuted" in court records.

"A resolution has been reached and I am happy that my family and I are finally able to move on with our lives," Verrocchi said in a statement released on Wednesday.

In January 2020, Verrocchi was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and disobeying police after an incident on Nov. 20, 2012.

Investigators for the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office alleged then that Verrocchi led several of his Salem Police Department colleagues on a chase on Route 28 while he was off duty.

Verrocci, according to the AG, "operated a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed and engaged in a motor vehicle pursuit, failing to stop when signaled to do so by police."

Recently, a trial date in the case was eyed. Then, on Monday, Attorney General John Formella issued a statement saying a plea agreement was reached with Verrocchi.

Verrocchi and the state agreed that within six months, he shall complete 1,000 hours of community service with organizations acceptable to the state. Also, as part of the agreement, Verrocchi will plead guilty to speeding, a violation level offense, for going 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to Formella's statement.

Then, if Verrocchi "remains of good behavior and successfully complies with the terms of this agreement," the state will enter "nolle prosequi" meaning he will not be prosecuted on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon after six months. An agreement not to prosecute the charge of disobeying a police officer was also reached, according to Formella.

Verrocchi, in a statement, said, "As I did in 2012, I have again accepted responsibility for my actions of 9 years ago. I fully acknowledged my off-duty conduct in 2012 and accepted the discipline I received then and have now again accepted the further consequences of that lapse in judgment."

"Indeed I was speeding and though the bringing of criminal charges 8 years after is beyond my understanding, I hold myself accountable and have paid the fine," Verrocchi said in a statement. "I have been deeply involved in community service the entirety of my professional career and welcome the opportunity to share my experience with others via community service."

The 2012 incident was uncovered after an investigation into the Salem Police Department, an AG spokesperson said after Verrocchi's arrest in January 2020.

The reference was to a probe of Salem police practices and a damning audit that became public in November 2018.

A redacted version of the audit describes a situation much like the one Verrocchi was charged with. However, auditors found that the situation was properly investigated at the time within the Police Department — in line with best practices — and the officer involved was suspended for a day without pay.

The Police Standards and Training Council, tasked with accrediting members of New Hampshire's police force, considered Verrocchi's case last fall, ultimately ruling that he will keep his policing certification while awaiting trial.

Marc Beaudoin, Verrocchi's attorney at that hearing, maintained "this case is really about politics."

He said his client's alleged criminal wrongdoing derived from a longstanding Salem police prank, in which off-duty senior officers would speed past rookies working the midnight shift on Route 28 in an attempt to get them to initiate a stop.

Verrocchi has not worked for the town of Salem since his arrest.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.