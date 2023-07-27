NH attorney general joins probe into alleged assault of gay couple at Somersworth shop

SOMERSWORTH — The New Hampshire attorney general has joined the investigation into an alleged assault and hate crime, as described by one of the owners of a Somersworth chocolate shop, which is owned by a gay couple.

“Our Civil Rights Unit is certainly aware of this incident and is actively working with the Somersworth Police Department and our law enforcement partners to look into it further," said Michael Garrity, spokesperson for the AG's staff. "Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact the Somersworth Police Department or the attorney general’s office.”

An alleged assault at Wm. Poole Confections Monday night left both owners injured, according to owner William Poole and his husband, Loren. The shop is closed as they consider what comes next.

William Poole, seen in 2022 at Wm. Poole Confections in Somersworth, said he and his husband were assaulted by juveniles Monday, July 24, 2023. Police are investigating.

Poole alleged on social media that teenagers twice had tried to break into his shop and on both occasions when he confronted them they barraged him with anti-gay slurs. Poole said the first break-in attempt took place on July 16 and the second, on Monday night, which resulted in a violent confrontation with the teenagers.

On Wednesday, Somersworth police Capt. Matthew Duval said no arrests had been made.

Somersworth Police Chief Tim McLin welcomed the help of the Civil Rights Unit at the AG's office. He said police felt it important to protect the integrity of the investigation.

"We are lucky to have such a unit here in New Hampshire," said McLin. "We have had several conversations and they are working with us on the investigation. There is still a lot to follow up on. Was it a hate crime? They went there and immediately began throwing out slurs, so that is definitely a component in the investigation."

McLin said he couldn't say how many people were involved, but that it appeared the perpetrators were juveniles. He said there was a report a gun was shown, and while no shots were fired, a gun was confiscated by police.

"I know that social media adds fluidity and audiences to an incident like this," McLin said. "I would like the public to know that we take this very seriously, but it is certainly not something that is rampant in our city. It is horrible, and I feel for the owners. I hope they reopen their business. They are respected here and welcome."

Story continues

For perspective, McLin said, this is only the fourth similar type of case he has seen in his 40-plus years in the city.

Wm. Poole Confections owners have a notice posted, seen Tuesday, July 25, 2023, about the homophobic attacks they allege at their business at 58 High St. in Somersworth, which has now closed.

Wm. Poole Confections owners have a notice posted, seen Tuesday, July 25, 2023, about the homophobic attacks they allege at their business at 58 High St. in Somersworth, which has now closed.

"Anytime it happens, it's serious," he said. "I know there is anxiety right now, and perception is running high. This happened to good people, valued businessmen and we will do what we need to do to bring this investigation to a resolution."

Chocolate shop owners grateful for community support

On Wednesday, William Poole said they are cooperating with the investigation, and they are grateful for all the support they are receiving. He said when they are ready, they will release a statement.

A GoFundMe page at gofund.me/8aa9cabb to help William and Loren had raised nearly $20,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Crystal Paradis-Catanzaro, a Somersworth resident and former city councilor, started the fund. She is happy to see it doing so well.

"It's encouraging to see the vast majority of our community focused on supporting our neighbors and sending messages of love," she said. "I hope this also pushes people to call out bigotry wherever they see it and ensure that no one feels emboldened to attack members of our community."

"Many of the downtown businesses are expressing solidarity with them, as are members of the community," McLin said.

Clifton West, founder of Black Lives Matters Seacoast, shared the fundraiser on Instagram.

"The main goal with the Instagram post was to find a way to bring awareness to the hate crime in our Seacoast community and highlight the GoFundMe to support William & Loren during this difficult time," he said Wednesday morning. "The post has gotten over 1,000-plus combined likes and shares with over $15,000 donated in less than 24 hours demonstrates how much the community cares about William & Loren and how we as a community, will always and continue to come together support victims of hate and violence."

Here's what Somersworth police are saying

Capt. Duval previously said police responded to the shop Monday night after receiving a report several juveniles tried to break into the residence at 56 High St., above the business.

Duval said two juveniles and one adult were transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Duval said Somersworth police are also looking into a prior incident on July 16 involving the same business owners and a group of juveniles to see if they are related.

"Anytime such acts are perpetrated based on race, sexual orientation or religion, it's wrong, and we will pursue it," McLin said.

Somersworth police ask anyone who has information to call 603-692-3131 or report a tip anonymously by phone at 603-692-9111 or at somersworth.com/police/webforms/submit-tip.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: NH attorney general joins probe of alleged attack at Somersworth shop