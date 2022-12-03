NH Attorney General’s office investigating suspicious death in Nashua

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is investigating a suspicious death in Nashua.

According to the AG’s office, they are assisting Nashua PD on this investigation.

Officials say a man was found dead yesterday at a home on Amherst Street.

According to the AG’s office, all parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the public.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW