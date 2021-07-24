NH bishop 'categorically denies' abuse allegations

Jul. 24—The Bishop of Manchester has denied the allegations that he abused a boy in the 1980s in New York.

In a statement through his attorney, Bishop Peter A. Libasci said he "categorically denies" the allegations in a lawsuit filed earlier this month in New York.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Suffolk County, N.Y., alleges Libasci fondled and groped a boy aged 12 or 13 multiple times in 1983 and 1984. At the time, Libasci was in his early 30s and had been a priest for about five years.

"The allegation that, almost 40 years ago, Bishop Libasci assaulted an individual while serving as a parish priest in Deer Park, New York is not true," the statement from attorney Michael J. Connolly read. "While Bishop Libasci has great compassion for victims of sexual abuse, he will be forced to vigorously defend against these false allegations in court."

The person who said in the lawsuit he was abused is suing for punitive and compensatory damages exceeding $25,000. Libasci is named as a defendant, as are a Long Island parish and school, and an order of nuns who the plaintiff alleged should have done more to prevent abuse.

The lawyer who filed the suit on behalf of the alleged victim, Adam Slater of the New York City law firm Slater Slater Schulman, did not return emails or phone messages.

The Diocese of Manchester said in a statement Thursday that the diocese had been informed of the lawsuit, and that Libasci's position had not changed.

Libasci, 69, has been the Bishop of Manchester since 2011. He replaced Bishop John McCormack, who became embroiled in the priest sexual abuse scandal in Boston.

Under Libasci, the diocese launched a page on the diocese's website listing priests "credibly" accused of abuse as far back as the 1950s, and has written about the devastation of sexual abuse in the church.

"I have heard from many of you, either directly or indirectly, that you are justifiably angry, discouraged, and saddened that Church leadership has breached your trust and failed to protect children, youth, seminarians, and vulnerable adults adequately," he wrote in 2018.

Libasci has met with abuse survivors during his tenure as bishop, and has participated in meetings of bishops on preventing abuse.

"It pains me to hear these accounts, but hearing from these people has reinforced my resolve to do all in my power to prevent these evils from occurring ever again," Libasci wrote in 2019.