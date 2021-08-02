NH contractor pleads guilty to using unlicensed electrician on home renovation project

Aug. 2—A New Hampshire contractor pleaded guilty last week to using an unlicensed electrician on a Peterborough home renovation project, officials said.

Einar Barenholtz, 40, of Wilton pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced in Hillsborough County Superior Court — Northern District on one Class A misdemeanor count of accomplice to unlicensed electrical installations, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Between Sept. 13 and Oct. 18, 2018, Barenholtz — through his company, Manifest Builders — served as general contractor on a home renovation project in Peterborough, officials said.

Barenholtz subcontracted an unlicensed electrician to make electrical installations at the residence, court documents show, including installing electrical conductors, fittings, devices, and fixtures for heating, lighting, or power purposes in the house and an adjacent barn.

Barenholtz was sentenced to 6 months in prison, suspended for a period of 2 years, and a $2,000 fine, of which $1,500 was suspended for a period of 2 years.

The sentence is conditioned on Barenholtz not engaging, using, hiring, or supervising any unlicensed worker, laborer, contractor, or subcontractor — independent or otherwise — who is otherwise required to be licensed by any state or federal entity to perform the work or task they are performing.

Barenholtz is also prohibited from doing work as a contractor, either general or sub, without obtaining the proper permits as required by federal, state or local officials.

Barenhotlz must complete 40 hours of community service and is prohibited from having contact with the homeowners, officials said in a statement.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General John Garrigan of the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau.

Consumers with consumer-related complaints or concerns can call the Attorney General's Consumer Information Line at 1-888-468-4454 or file a complaint online at doj.nh.gov/consumer/complaints.