NH doctor gets 3-1/2 years in jail for DUI crash that nearly killed 5-year-old girl

Jun. 4—SALEM, N.H. — Dr. Scott Dowd will spend at least 3- 1/2 years in New Hampshire state prison for a drunk driving crash in July 2021 that critically injured a 5-year-old girl inside her home.

Prosecutor Melissa Fales said in court Friday that Dowd's blood alcohol level after the crash was .34, quadruple the legal limit and a level at which medical experts say vital bodily functions begin to shut down.

Dowd pleaded guilty to aggravated DWI and three counts of reckless conduct in exchange for a lighter sentence. A first degree assault charge was dropped.

Judge Mark Attorri imposed a sentence of two to five years in state prison for the aggravated DWI charge, followed by 1- 1/2 to three years for a reckless conduct charge.

If Dowd is not on good behavior for a decade, he faces up to an additional 10 years behind bars. He will lose his driver's license for two years, the statutory maximum.

He also has seven years to complete 120 hours of community service, including 80 in a medical setting and 40 in an educational setting — such as talking to teenagers in driver's education courses.

He cannot have any contact whatsoever with the Tutrone family or witnesses Joyce Wong and Derek Coco.

On July 10. 2021, according to court documents, Dowd was driving at speeds up to 75 mph on Silverbrook Road when he lost control of his car and slammed into a granite post that had been holding up a mailbox. The force was so great it hurtled the post through the air like a projectile. It slammed into the Tutrones' home, hitting 5-year-old Giuliani, causing multiple, severe injuries.

During Friday's court hearing, Joseph Tutrone said that he and his daughter, now a first-grader, along with her brother, Dominic, all attend therapy. His wife and two other children were not home at the time, but they too have suffered severe emotional damage, he said.

Giuliana's jaw was broken and a lacerated vein had to be sewn to the left side of her neck in order to save the girl's life, according to court documents. She also had a muscle torn off the left side of her neck and a deep cut through which her skull could be seen.

"We've never been the same since this happened," Tutrone told the judge. "We don't feel comfortable at our own home."

He credits two bystanders who jumped in to help — off-duty emergency room doctor Tim Chu, a neighbor, and Scott Demers, who was fixing a sprinkler system nearby.

"If it wasn't for the right people being there at the right time, she wouldn't be with us," Tutrone said.

Demers gave emotional testimony of that day, tearfully recalling how he thought the house exploded before he ran toward it.

"Those screams will never leave me," he said. "The damage done was done to a lot of people."

Joyce Wong, a witness to the accident, said she was walking on the side of the road in her residential neighborhood when Dowd came within inches of hitting her and her two children with his car.

Moments later, she heard a loud bang and cries for help.

Coco, meanwhile, told the judge he was driving with his two young daughters when Dowd swerved, nearly causing a head-on collision at an estimated 75 mph.

The resulting crash, he said, is "something that replays in my mind constantly."

Others testified on Dowd's behalf, expressing hope that he'll practice medicine again.

His brother, Peter Dowd Jr., said "the remorse he feels as a healer who has hurt another human being — a young innocent child — is agonizing."

Dowd's license to practice medicine has been suspended by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine since August 2021, a week after his arrest. It is unclear if it will ever be reinstated.