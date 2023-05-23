NH double murder suspect indicted on additional charge, AG says

Authorities announced on Tuesday afternoon a man accused of murdering a Concord couple in 2022 will face an additional charge related to their deaths.

27-year-old Logan Clegg was indicted on one Class B Felony count of falsifying physical evidence by a Merrimack County Grand jury on May 17. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says this is related to the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid on April 18, 2022.

The new indictment claims that on April 21, 2022, Clegg removed or destroyed information from his laptop computer, fearing that an official investigation was about to commence, according to law enforcement officials.

The Reid’s were found shot to death in the area of the Broken Ground Trails in Concord that very same day.

Clegg was previously indicted and charged with second-degree murder, among other offenses, for that case.

He continues to be held without bail and will face arraignment on the falsifying evidence charge at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

