NH double murder suspect Logan Clegg involved in 2018 fatal stabbing in Washington

The 26-year-old transient man named this week as a suspect in the April murders of Wendy and Stephen Reid in Concord, New Hampshire, was involved in a 2018 fatal stabbing in Spokane, Washington.

Corey Ward died of injuries he sustained during an altercation with Logan Clegg in May 2018. Clegg told detectives he acted out of self-defense and was not charged with Ward’s death.

Lisa Ward, Corey’s mother, told me she is angry that Clegg was not brought up on charges for her son’s death.

“The Spokane District Attorney should have done their job and taken Logan off the street back in 2018 and these two people would still be alive,” Lisa Ward told me in a phone interview.

Clegg was arrested in Burlington Vermont on an outstanding warrant from Utah stemming from his conviction in a 2020 case in the community of Logan, Utah.

Police say he broke into a sporting goods store and stole two guns, which were ultimately recovered.

The Logan Police Department’s Assistant Chief tells me, there’s no mention of the Washington fatal stabbing in the police report.

“We were not, in fact, I wasn’t, aware of it until you brought it up to me. I had no idea about that,” Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons told me.

Boston 25 asked the assistant chief, what difference that could have made.

“It certainly would have raised our suspicions even higher. We would have probably delved much more into his background into cases of where he had been to see if we can link things together, to see if he had done something like that somewhere else,” Simmons said.

New Hampshire authorities are not saying how they came across Logan Clegg in their investigation. But Boston defense attorney Peter Elikann tells Boston 25 it appears they are on the right track.

“All these pieces out here, that he fatally stabbed somebody, even if it was self-defense at some point. That he’s stolen guns, that some guns haven’t been recovered yet. You put together this whole soup here and it speaks about a lot of violence.”

Right now, Clegg is not charged with the Reid Murders only considered a person of interest.

He remains held in a Vermont jail on a warrant stemming from the 2020 Utah case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

