NH Drowning, Loose Moose, Strike Ends: Patch Top Stories
WORCESTER, MA — From the end of a nurses strike to a Framingham man's drowning, here are the top stories on Patch for the week ending Jan. 7.
$50 Million Offer For Worcester Red Sox By Calif. Firm: Report
The Beverly Hills company Endeavor recently bought nine other minor league baseball teams.
Framingham Halting School, City Events Amid Deluge Of Coronavirus
The city reported over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday ahead of a Jan. 7 suspension of many types of civic activities.
Milford Police Seek Tips On Smoke Shop Suspect
The man broke into a Milford business on New Year's Eve, according to police.
Coronavirus Cripples Worcester Fire Dept.; 110 Sidelined By Virus
Worcester broke three pandemic records over the past week with over 3,500 new cases.
Framingham School Committee Picks First Person Of Color As Chair
Two-time Framingham School Committee Chair Adam Freudberg declined a third term, making way for Sousa.
Marlborough Man Faces 13 Charges After Hit-And-Run: Police
The hit-and-run incident along the Boston Post Road in December led police to discover related crimes.
Worcester Principal Hit With Cancer: Fundraiser Aids Care
North High School assistant principal Meghan Milonopoulos was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.
Framingham Man Drowns In Lake Winnipesaukee
The 20-year-old was boating with three other people on New Year's Day when his boat capsized.
Sudbury, Wayland To Get State Money For Police Body Cameras
Gov. Charlie Baker announced more than $4 million in grants to pay for bodycams on Dec. 30.
Worcester Nurses Strike Over: Union Vote Affirms New Contract
St. Vincent Hospital nurses on Monday approved a new agreement with their employer, ending a nearly year-long strike.
Loose 'Moose' Capture In Natick Credited To Officers' Work
Moose, a skittish German short haired pointer, escaped after a visit to a Natick vet in December.
This article originally appeared on the Worcester Patch