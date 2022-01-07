NH Drowning, Loose Moose, Strike Ends: Patch Top Stories

WORCESTER, MA — From the end of a nurses strike to a Framingham man's drowning, here are the top stories on Patch for the week ending Jan. 7.

$50 Million Offer For Worcester Red Sox By Calif. Firm: Report

The Beverly Hills company Endeavor recently bought nine other minor league baseball teams.

Framingham Halting School, City Events Amid Deluge Of Coronavirus

The city reported over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday ahead of a Jan. 7 suspension of many types of civic activities.

Milford Police Seek Tips On Smoke Shop Suspect

The man broke into a Milford business on New Year's Eve, according to police.

Coronavirus Cripples Worcester Fire Dept.; 110 Sidelined By Virus

Worcester broke three pandemic records over the past week with over 3,500 new cases.

Framingham School Committee Picks First Person Of Color As Chair

Two-time Framingham School Committee Chair Adam Freudberg declined a third term, making way for Sousa.

Marlborough Man Faces 13 Charges After Hit-And-Run: Police

The hit-and-run incident along the Boston Post Road in December led police to discover related crimes.

Worcester Principal Hit With Cancer: Fundraiser Aids Care

North High School assistant principal Meghan Milonopoulos was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

Framingham Man Drowns In Lake Winnipesaukee

The 20-year-old was boating with three other people on New Year's Day when his boat capsized.

Sudbury, Wayland To Get State Money For Police Body Cameras

Gov. Charlie Baker announced more than $4 million in grants to pay for bodycams on Dec. 30.

Worcester Nurses Strike Over: Union Vote Affirms New Contract

St. Vincent Hospital nurses on Monday approved a new agreement with their employer, ending a nearly year-long strike.

Loose 'Moose' Capture In Natick Credited To Officers' Work

Moose, a skittish German short haired pointer, escaped after a visit to a Natick vet in December.

This article originally appeared on the Worcester Patch