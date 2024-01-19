NH elementary school therapist charged with assaulting a 7-year-old student, police say

Authorities charged an elementary school therapist for allegedly beating up a student last month.

69-year-old Louis Efstathiou is charged with second-degree assault, two counts of simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Manchester Police, a parent reported to them on December 22, 2023 that her 7-year-old son had come home with injuries to his face after being beaten by Efstathiou at the Parker Varney Elementary School.

Efstathiou was working as a behavioral therapist for Applied ABC, a contracted provider for the Manchester School District.

Detectives issued a warrant for his arrest and he turned himself in at the Manchester Police headquarters on Thursday.

Efstathiou’s bail was set at $1,000 cash.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Manchester School District for comment.

