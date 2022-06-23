NH federal prosecutor Jane Young reaches outside NH for her top assistant

Jun. 23—CONCORD — Jane Young, the recently installed top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire, has tapped a former prosecutor in the office of New Hampshire Attorney General as the first assistant in her office.

Young named Jay McCormack, who prosecuted homicide and public-integrity crimes in New Hampshire, for the post, which gives him oversight of both criminal and civil divisions in Young's office.

Most recently, McCormack was working with the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.

The job of first assistant had long been held by John J. Farley, a veteran federal prosecutor in New Hampshire. Farley was named the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire on a temporary basis earlier this year when President Joe Biden delayed in selecting a U.S. Attorney for the state.

"Mr. McCormack is a seasoned and dedicated prosecutor, who has demonstrated great leadership throughout his career in public service," said Young, the former deputy New Hampshire attorney general, in a statement.

"His vast array of experiences and national contacts will be a tremendous asset to the people of New Hampshire. I am confident that he will continue to lead by example," Young said.

McCormack's most recent job was trial attorney with the health care fraud unit at the U.S. Justice Department. He specialized in complex, white-collar investigations involving health-care fraud, opioid diversion, security fraud, COVID-19 and fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program.

He had worked in the Medicaid fraud division for the Massachusetts Attorney General, where he specialized in cases involving health-care fraud.

McCormack has a bachelor's degree in finance and economics from University of Richmond. He earned his law degree in 2009 from Suffolk University Law School.