NH Fisher Cats welcome six-millionth fan to Delta Dental Stadium

Twitch's previously announced Discovery Feed is now out in the wild as a live test following the feature's announcement back in July. The new feed will surface short clips from streams in a TikTok-like area within the Twitch app, giving offline creators a way to connect with new viewers without staying live for hours on end. The company says it will use the test period to train its algorithm and collect user feedback before a full release of Discovery Feed this fall.