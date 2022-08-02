NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.

A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday.

Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.

Campbell is believed to have been involved in an armed burglary in Nashua, N.H. in March. He will be held at the Worcester County jail and returned to New Hampshire.

The US Marshals say their Joint Fugitive Task Force, launched in 2002, has been responsible for more than 8,542 arrests to date.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW