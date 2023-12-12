NH Gov. Chris Sununu will back Nikki Haley as she looks to narrow Donald Trump's lead in pivotal primary

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire's popular Republican Gov. Chris Sununu will endorse former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the GOP presidential race Tuesday night, in a critical move that could invigorate the White House hopeful’s campaign as she seeks to take on former President Donald Trump in the first-in-the-nation primary, according to reporting from WMUR.

Haley appeared to nearly confirm the news in a post on Tuesday featuring a video compilation of her and the four-term Granite State governor campaigning together.

"It's going to be a great day in New Hampshire with Governor @ChrisSununu. See everyone in Manchester tonight!," she wrote.

Sununu decided against a presidential run of his own in August and has for months said he would back an alternative to Trump in the 2024 race. Since then, he has been one of the busiest politicians on the campaign trail – attending countless town halls with Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Among the most popular Republican governors in the country, has urged flocks of voters packed into tiny diners, American Legion halls and auditoriums across New Hampshire to “get behind a winner” who could beat President Joe Biden in a general election match up.

“I call it retail management,” Sununu, 48, said while discussing the factors impacting his potential endorsement outside of a Haley event in November. It's an old-fashioned style of politicking Sununu employed during his four successful gubernatorial campaigns in the Granite State and one he believes could be a winning strategy for the modern-day GOP.

“America has an amazing opportunity to have a president that understands national policy but that connects with communities at a retail level," he said.

Now, Sununu is pinning Haley as just that – the candidate with enough broad kitchen-table appeal among conservatives and moderates alike to take on Trump in the GOP primary and face Biden in November 2024.

Recent polls in the Granite State show the former ambassador to the United Nations rising to second place in the race behind Trump, with Christie and DeSantis trailing a third and fourth respectively.

Haley in recent weeks has also racked up a number of major conservative endorsements, including one from the Koch-brothers backed Americans for Prosperity Action. The pushes signal growing consensus for the former Palmetto State governor as a top Trump rival.

Sununu’s move to endorse Haley breaks with a decision by his early voting state counterpart, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, to back DeSantis.

The Florida governor has largely bet his chances in the 2024 race on Iowa's evangelical voters. A Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom poll published earlier this week found the governor in second place in the Midwest state, over 30 percentage points behind Trump and just three points ahead of Haley.

DeSantis' campaign communications director Andrew Romeo brushed off Sununu's endorsement of Haley in a statement to USA TODAY.

"What happens in New Hampshire will be significantly impacted by the outcome in Iowa where the true Trump alternative will emerge," Romeo said. "And when Ron DeSantis comes out in that position he will be joined by over 60 New Hampshire state legislators who stand ready to take the fight to the establishment and their candidates of yesteryear to return power to grassroots conservatives."

Christie's campaign also dismissed the endorsement, saying in a statement that it merely puts the former prosecutor "down one vote in New Hampshire."

"When Governor Christie is back in Londonderry tomorrow, he'll continue to tell the unvarnished truth about Donald Trump and earn that one missing vote and thousands more," the campaign said.

Sununu's impact on the race

While Sununu has one of the highest approval ratings out of any governor in the U.S. – a whopping 63% of voters view his job performance favorably – it’s unclear whether his endorsement will meaningfully affect how Granite State voters view the 2024 GOP field.

Trump has long been the frontrunner among New Hampshire Republicans and across the country. And many of the dozens of voters USA TODAY has spoken with at campaign events across the state in the last few months have said that endorsements don't play into their electoral decision making, often citing concern that outside groups have a specific agenda.

Cameron Easley, Morning Consult's Lead U.S. Politics Analyst, told USA TODAY that Sununu’s impact will “depend a lot of ways on which voters are actually going to turn out to vote in the GOP primary this year.”

Sununu ranked as the fifth most popular governor in Morning Consult’s recent survey of U.S. state leaders. But among Republican voters, his strong approval rating was only 27% – much smaller than that of Reynolds in Iowa or South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Where Sununu shines compared to other leaders is with independent voters, which comprise roughly 40% of New Hampshire’s electorate.

“If we get a Republican primary that has a lot of people who really identify more as independent or are truly unaffiliated in terms of how they identify their own partisanship, [the endorsement] has a bigger chance to have a big, big impact,” Easley said.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu waits for the start of a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and governors visiting from states around the country in the East Room of the White House on February 10, 2023 in Washington, DC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nikki Haley expected to get coveted NH endorsement from Chris Sununu