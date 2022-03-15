NH Gov. Sununu: Cities and towns must develop multi-family housing, not 'high-end condos'

PORTSMOUTH — Gov. Chris Sununu pointed to the importance of developing multi-family housing in New Hampshire’s cities and small towns.

“I’ve got to be really clear. There’s no state (law) that’s preventing you guys from building multi-family housing,” Sununu said Tuesday. He was responding to a question during his annual local version of his State of the State address for the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth’s Bank of America virtual speaker series.

“It isn’t just high-end condos that we need, that’s the last thing we need frankly, we need housing for teachers (and) nurses,” Sununu said.

Gov. Chris Sununu speaks Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, during his state of the state address in Concord. He gave a local version of the speech Tuesday for the Chamber Collaborative of Portsmouth.

He credited a group of cities and towns — including Rochester, Londonderry, Lebanon and Salem — for doing “a really great job with housing.”

But, he added, “this idea that a small town doesn’t have a responsibility and the opportunity to create multi-family housing is just really antiquated.”

Part of his proposed $100 million affordable housing plan would go to creating a fund to help smaller communities with the resources and expertise needed to update their zoning, he said.

More: Will Sununu's $100M NH affordable housing fund work? Here's why advocates are optimistic.

That includes, Sununu said, learning “how to do small apartments, small multi-family in a more New Hampshire way.”

“People still think of this like it’s 1978 Section 8 housing, that’s not what we’re talking about at all,” he said.

'Big changes need to happen': Portsmouth launches affordable housing initiative

He talked about the need for creating housing “for folks on a lower or mid-level income scale” that can be designed as “something that really fits in your community and support the businesses that are dying for those workers.”

“If you’re a small community not making those investments, you’re doing wrong by your businesses that tend to be the biggest taxpayers, and the entire community is going to suffer,” Sununu said.

Sununu favors suspending gas tax, rooms and meals tax, too

Story continues

The governor cited the state’s strong economy and pointed to New Hampshire's growing population, which increased by 4.6% in a decade to 1,377,529, according to the 2020 Census.

Sununu reminded chamber members “when the economy was facing tough times, people said you have to raise taxes.”

“I did completely the opposite, we slashed taxes, the rooms and meals tax, business profits tax, business enterprise tax, the interest and dividends tax,” Sununu said.

He predicted another “great tourism summer” for New Hampshire despite surging gas prices and noted the state broke records in summer 2021.

“I don’t know if we’ll break the record … in terms of tourism dollars, gas prices could hit that a little bit, but again we still have the lowest gas prices in New England,” Sununu said.

If the Legislature wants to temporarily suspend the gas tax, “I think that would be awesome,” he said.

He also backed a plan to suspend the rooms and meals tax while stressing the state would “still meet all the obligations to cities and towns.”

“Because we manage our finances so well, we have the flexibility to do it and just give people a little bit of a break during tough times,” he said.

The governor weighed in on a variety of topics during his address to the chamber and in response to questions from members.

Asked about proposed state legislation that would allow short-term rentals “by right” in state cities and towns, Sununu said, “I have a problem with it.”

“I haven’t seen the latest language, but it’s a bill that effectively undercuts permitting and zoning within every town in the state,” Sununu said.

Short-term rentals in Portsmouth: Should city allow it? Mayor says yes, but with limits.

Residents who want to make the case for short-term rentals in their community can do so “at the town level,” he said, rather than having the state come in and “say it’s basically a free for all.”

“I haven’t seen the latest bill but we are watching it,” Sununu said, adding that if it’s going to strip away local officials’ ability “to manage their town, the character of their town, then yeah that’s going to be a problem.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: NH Gov. Sununu calls for multi-family housing, not 'high-end condos'