NH governor urges public to come forward with information to find remains of Harmony Montgomery

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is urging the public to come forward with any information to help locate the remains of Harmony Montgomery, whose father is charged in connection with her death.

The 5-year-old girl is believed to have been beaten to death by her father, Adam Montgomery, in 2019 during a fit of rage after the girl had a “bathroom accident” in a car the family was living in, according to an affidavit recently made public.

Sununu called the violent circumstances surrounding the girl’s death “heinous.”

“Such heinous acts of violence, especially towards a child deserve the maximum punishment the law permits,” Sununu said Wednesday in a statement. “We remain confident the Attorney General’s office will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law. Harmony deserves justice and justice must be served. Anyone with relevant information regarding this case is urged to come forward.”

Adam Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested by Manchester police in October and charged in connection with his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony’s death.

The grand jury indictment, which was handed down on Jan. 20, accuses Adam Montgomery of recklessly causing Harmony’s death by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist. He has also been indicted on charges of falsifying physical evidence, abuse of corpse, and tampering with witnesses.

Harmony’s body is believed to have been placed inside garbage bags and a refrigerator after her death.

The young girl’s body has never been found.

Manchester Police have a special tip-line for the Harmony Montgomery investigation.

Anyone with information about the location of Harmony’s remains or the circumstances surrounding her death is urged to call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to Harmony Montgomery at 603-203-6060.

