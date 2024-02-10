NH House passes ‘education freedom accounts’ expansion: What it means

For its first few years, New Hampshire’s “education freedom accounts” program has been capped to families that are low income or lower middle class. For families of four, that has meant a maximum $109,000 per year for the whole household.

But New Hampshire Republican lawmakers are pushing to expand the voucher-like program into a higher income bracket – one with a cap of $158,000 for a family of four.

“It’s like a nurse and a cop,” said Kate Baker Demers, the executive director of the New Hampshire Scholarship Fund, which administers the EFA program, describing the typical family professions that could qualify. “… It’s two teachers.”

The New Hampshire House considers legislation to expand education freedom accounts on Feb. 8, 2024.

On Thursday, the New Hampshire House approved that expansion, advancing a bill to raise the income cap to 500 percent of the federal poverty level, up from the current 350 percent. The vote was narrow: 190-189.

And in an unusual parliamentary move, House Finance Committee Chairman Ken Weyler waived the bill’s fiscal note, stopping the bill from going next to his committee and instead fast-tracking it to the Senate.

The legislation, House Bill 1665, would raise the income level cap for a family of four from $109,500 under the current law to $156,000.

The vote signaled unified Republican support for expanding the program, which was first passed in 2021. When launched, the program was limited to families making up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level; lawmakers raised that cap to 350 percent in 2023.

The EFA program allows families to use the per-pupil share of state funding that would go to their child’s public school and toward private school and home schooling expenses instead. That amount is a minimum of $4,100 per student, but can increase by several thousand dollars depending on the child’s other qualifications, such as eligibility for a free and reduced-price lunch or need for special education services. On average, the state pays out about ​​$5,235 per student, according to the state Department of Education.

Republicans have championed the program as an avenue for families to explore alternatives when their child’s public school is not working out for them. And on Thursday, they argued that the 350 percent cap leaves out a number of middle-class families who could still benefit from having financial assistance for alternative education.

“School choice programs have the best form of accountability,” said Rep. Glenn Cordelli, a Tuftonboro Republican. “Parents can walk when they’re not happy with their kids’ education. In public schools, what happens if the school is failing? They get more money.”

But Democrats said the bill would open the doors to tens of thousands more students participating and would result in a hit to the state’s Education Trust Fund. That fund distributes more than a billion dollars per year to public schools.

Rep. David Luneau, a Hopkinton Democrat, noted that the majority of kids who are benefitting from EFAs were already home schooling or attending private school when their families received the EFA. A minority of families transferred from a public school to an alternative option, data from the Department of Education has shown, Luneau said. And he said raising the income limits would allow more families whose kids are already enrolled in private education to receive government support.

“New Hampshire taxpayers can’t afford this,” Luneau said. “We’re just now starting to be able to analyze the data from the three years that the EFA program has been around. Let’s not take on an additional $45 million a year in new costs until we have a better handle on how this program is working.”

Currently, more than 4,500 students participate at a cost of $23.8 million per year. An analysis by the pro-public education organization Reaching Higher New Hampshire found that raising the cap to 500 percent could cost the state $66 million per year, based on current enrollment in private school and home schooling and Census income estimates. The increase could mean that 63 percent of New Hampshire children ages 6 to 17 would be eligible, Reaching Higher found. The Department of Education says it cannot predict how much take-up would occur should the EFA expansion pass.

Baker Demers, whose organization accepts applications for EFAs and administers the accounts, says that the current 350 percent cap can trip up some families who think they are eligible but are not. The Children’s Scholarship Fund turned away about 250 families in the last school year whose income precluded them from an EFA, she said.

“It includes your child support, if you get food stamps, if you have any Social Security, like if you’re a widower, for example, and you have some death benefit, that counts as your household income. So you might say, ‘OK, I only make $50,000 on paper,’ but then with your death benefit from your person who died, you’re over.”

As for how many children might join the program should the EFA expansion pass, Baker Demers said about 20,000 kids would be added to the total eligibility.

The vote came after the House rejected another proposal to make the EFAs available to all families by removing the income limits entirely. That bill, House Bill 1634, fell eight votes short.

HB 1665 had a fiscal note attached, a mechanism added to any bill that affects the state general or education trust funds. Usually those bills head automatically to the Finance Committee after they pass on the House floor the first time; committee members then examine the fiscal impacts of the legislation and decide whether to recommend the bills on those grounds.

Had HB 1665 been sent to House Finance, it would have required a final vote on the House floor after it left the Finance Committee. But Weyler’s waiver of the fiscal note means that it will head to the Senate unaltered.

In a short speech from the floor, Rep. Joe Sweeney urged his Republican colleagues to vote against reconsidering the 190-189 decision in order to send the bill directly to the Senate.

“If I know the New Hampshire House just historically passed an expansion of educational freedom account eligibility from 350 percent to 500 percent, and if I further know that that bill has been waived by the House Finance Committee, and if I know that we can now get that bill onto the other body and closer to becoming law in the state of New Hampshire, would I now press the red button and vote no on reconsideration,” he said.

In a statement afterward, Rep. Mel Myler, a Hopkinton Democrat, criticized the maneuver.

“Republicans are clearly scared that public opposition to the school voucher program will grow even stronger if the financial impact to taxpayers becomes known,” he said.

This story was originally published by the New Hampshire Bulletin.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: NH House passes ‘education freedom accounts’ expansion