NH jurors begin deliberating in weapons trial against Adam Montgomery, Harmony Montgomery’s father

Jurors have begun deliberating in the weapons trial of the father of Harmony Montgomery, Adam Montgomery, who is accused of stealing and trying to sell two guns in the fall of 2019.

Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, testified on Monday, telling the court about how her estranged husband, Adam Montgomery stole, possessed, retained and tried to sell a shotgun and an AR-15. Kayla identified Adam in court, noting he was wearing a pink shirt.

Adam Montgomery faces two charges each of being an armed career criminal, theft and receiving stolen property.

Separately, he is accused of the murder of his five-year-old daughter, Harmony, who was last seen in December 2019. That trial could begin later this year.

