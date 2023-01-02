NH killings in 2022 second-highest since 2005

Jan. 2—In terms of killings across the state, 2022 was the second deadliest year since at least 2005, according to data from the New Hampshire Department of Justice.

The number of homicides last year — in which people were killed accidentally, in self-defense or murdered — was a chilling 27, compared to 16 homicides in both 2021 and 2020, and 32 in 2019.

Each year, the number varies, case details are unique, and it's difficult to spot trends over time, said New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin, director of the office's Division of Public Protection. New Hampshire averages 18 to 19 homicide cases each year.

"The vast majority of homicides in New Hampshire are committed by people who know each other in some shape or form," Strelzin said. "In New Hampshire, stranger on stranger crimes are unusual, and more unusual in homicide cases."

During the past year, police responded to homicides in 16 communities, including five in Manchester and four in Nashua.

Three occurred on May 13 in Manchester, Keene and New Boston. On Aug. 3, a man was killed in Nashua, and a mother and two children were murdered in Northfield.

According to data from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office for 2022, there were three multiple murders in Concord, Northfield and Gorham; three people killed on walking trails by two strangers; and four police officer-involved incidents in which deadly force was used. One homicide allegedly occurred in self-defense.

The victims ranged in age from 1-year-old Mason Sweeney of Northfield to 83-year-old Robert Prest of Lyndeborough. Both were killed in their homes. Five homicide victims were over 70 years old. In New London, a 78-year-old man was charged with killing his 73-year-old domestic partner.

Historically, in the Granite State, firearms are the most prevalent weapon in homicides, followed by sharp instruments and blunt-force trauma, Strelzin said.

The ages of perpetrators don't seem to shift much over time, he added. "You sometimes have juveniles, but they're usually a significant minority," he said.

Out of the 27 homicides in 2022, only one case remains unsolved — the killing of Edward Johnson in Windham in June.

Strelzin said the number of law enforcement officer-involved incidents also varies year-to-year without a notable increase, decrease or trend. They typically involve one or more officers and a single victim.

The year's homicide cases include:

—A mother and her two children who were fatally shot in their Northfield home in August. A minor was arrested and charged in the death of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons, ages 4 and 1.

Twelve days before his wife and sons were murdered, Sean Sweeney found weapons in the family's garage and surrounding woods and told police he feared for his children's safety, according to town police logs. The perpetrator's name, age, and any relationship to the family have not been released.

—The April shooting deaths of Concord couple Stephen and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid, whose bodies were found on a walking trail. Their killings sparked community-wide fear until authorities arrested Logan Levar Clegg in Vermont six months later. Clegg, who was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, was caught with $7,150 in cash and had planned to escape using a one-way ticket to Germany, authorities said.

—In September, Daniel Whitmore, a 75-year-old Army veteran who was killed on a south Manchester walking path. He was stabbed approximately 25 times, according to court records. Raymond Moore, 40, formerly of Forest, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Moore had twice been arrested for violent crimes this summer, and Hillsborough County judges twice released him. One incident involved a July knife attack in downtown Manchester, according to court records. A judge had released Moore on his own recognizance, with orders to not possess any weapons.

In the wake of Whitmore's death, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig called on New Hampshire lawmakers to strengthen bail laws in the state.