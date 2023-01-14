NH man accused of aggravated drunken driving following high-speed pursuit, police say

A New Hampshire man is accused of aggravated drunken driving, failing to stop for police, speeding and leading troopers on a pursuit through communities on Friday night, state police said.

Benjamin M. Defosses, 27, of Concord, was held without bail and faces charges out the Merrimack and Hillsborough Superior Courts to include felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, operating after being deemed a habitual offender, operating after suspension offense and reckless driving.

On Friday, at approximately 10:28 p.m., troopers attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for lane control violations on Interstate 93 southbound in Hooksett.

The driver failed to stop for trooper emergency lights and sirens and continued to flee at a high rate of speed on I-93 south and into Manchester, where the driver drove off the interstate, police said.

The pursuit ended on Maple Street in Manchester. Defosses was found near his abandoned Dodge on East High Street and arrested without incident, police said.

Defosses is scheduled to appear at the Merrimack County Superior Court on Jan. 17.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Christopher Abbate at (603) 271-3636 or via email at Christopher.Abbate@dos.nh.gov.

