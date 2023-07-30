NH man accused of driving the wrong way on I-93 while intoxicated and without a license

A New Hampshire man is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated and without a license along Interstate 93 early Sunday morning, state police said.

Jose Galindo Mendoza, 45, of Canterbury, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, open container and driving without a valid license, state police said.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., state police received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-93 between mile markers 41-44 in Concord.

A short time later, a trooper located the vehicle on I-93 at mile marker 45 in the town of Canterbury, state police said. The trooper was able to successfully stop the motor vehicle in the left lane and made contact with the driver, later identified as Mendoza.

Mendoza was bailed and released and is due to appear at the Merrimack Superior Court on Aug. 24 at 1 p.m., state police said.

New Hampshire State Police Troop D was assisted on scene by Concord Police and Penacook Rescue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

