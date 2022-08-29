NH man accused of stealing emergency vehicle following crash on Long Island Expressway

Aug. 29—A Hudson man is facing charges in New York after police on Long Island claim he allegedly stole a fire department vehicle and left the scene of an accident he was involved in, officials said.

Jaime Alexander Brayton, 33, of Hudson was traveling westbound on the Long Island Expressway when he crashed the vehicle he was driving, disabling it, along with multiple other vehicles, at 6:26 p.m. Saturday in Yaphank, New York, police said in a news release.

Highway Patrol and Seventh Precinct officers, along with Yaphank Fire Department personnel, responded to the scene.

Suffolk County police said in a news release that while the expressway was being closed to westbound traffic and victims of the crash were being assisted, Brayton allegedly entered the driver's side of a fire department emergency pickup truck.

Police officer Matthew Corchia reached into the vehicle in an attempt to stop Brayton, who then allegedly drove forward, injuring Corchia's arm, police said in a news release. Brayton then drove off heading westbound in the fire department vehicle, at 6:37 p.m.

Highway Patrol officers pursued and stopped the vehicle in the HOV lane west of Exit 62 and took Brayton into custody at 6:43 p.m.

Brayton was transported to Stony Brook Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. He was then charged with grand larceny, assault and unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, police said.

Brayton is scheduled to be arraigned pending release from the hospital.

Corchia was also taken to the hospital and treated for injuries to his shoulder suffered while reaching into the vehicle to try and stop Brayton, police said.