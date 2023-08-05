NH man accused of stealing Pennsylvania resident’s identity for last 28 years

A Hudson man is accused of stealing the identity of a Pennsylvania resident for nearly three decades.

Juan Velazquez, 69, was arrested on a warrant on Friday and charged with identity fraud, which is a class A felony, and unsown falsification and tampering with public records, both misdemeanors, state police said.

An investigation began in June 2022 when a Pennsylvania resident “was unable to renew their driver’s license due to someone in New Hampshire holding a credential with the same name,” state police said in a statement.

“After a lengthy investigation it was determined that Velazquez fraudulently presented himself to be that subject from Pennsylvania, and unlawfully obtain documents to pose as such for the last 28 years,” state police said.

Velazquez was taken into custody on Friday without incident, state police said. He was released on bail and he will be arraigned on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. in the Merrimack County Superior Court.

The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles assisted state police in their investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Christopher Prenaveau at Christopher.J.Prenaveau@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

