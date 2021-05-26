NH man admits sending suggestive photo to undercover Rowley detective

May 26—ROWLEY — A New Hampshire man who admitted sending a sexually suggestive photo to whom he thought was a 13-year-old girl but was really a Rowley police officer was sentenced to two years of probation Tuesday.

Anthony Savinelli, 39, of Deerfield was charged with sending obscene matter to a minor in October 2019.

Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle initially sentenced Savinelli to two years in jail but instead placed him on probation. During Savinelli's two years on probation, he must have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old, cannot use social media or chat apps, and he must take a polygraph test every six months. He also must register as a sex offender and pay a $1,000 fine.

Rowley Detective Robert Adams said in a report he was posing as a 13-year-old girl on Oct. 18, 2019, on a social media chat platform when he received a private message from Savinelli.

Even after Savinelli learned he was chatting with a person he believed was a minor, he continued the conversation. The conversation grew sexually aggressive very quickly.

Before ending the conversation, Savinelli gave Adams his cell phone number. That prompted the detective to check wireless providers until he got Savinelli's name and former address in Newton, New Hampshire. The Newton Police Department gave Adams a photo of Savinelli, which matched his photo from the chat site.

Conversations moved over to text and Savinelli began discussing sexual activity. Eventually, Savinelli sent the officer a photo of himself wearing only underwear, according to Adams' report.

On Oct. 21, Savinelli asked if the teen would like to meet up and suggested skipping school to make that happen. The next day, a female undercover police officer, posing as the 13-year-old girl, called Savinelli and arranged a meeting at an empty house. Savinelli agreed.

On Oct. 23, detectives arrived at the house and waited for Savinelli to arrive. But he never appeared.

A day later, Adams and a Kingston, New Hampshire, police officer visited Savinelli at his Kingston business and showed him transcripts of the chats. Savinelli then admitted to sending the photograph and chatting with the undercover police officer.

Adams noted in his report that while Savinelli did not send him a nude photo of himself, the photo was sexual in nature and, coupled with the chat messages, showed sexual intent.

While out on $1,000 cash bail for the Rowley offense, Savinelli was caught chatting about sex with an undercover Newbury police officer a few months later, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

The prosecutor told the same judge that Savinelli sent the Newbury detective an opening message similar to the one he sent the Rowley police detective who ultimately charged Savinelli. Savinelli and the Newbury detective continued chatting and before long, the conversation became sexually explicit.

Newbury police then alerted the Essex County District Attorney's Office about the interaction.

Savinelli's attorney did not dispute the prosecutor's account but said Savinelli, a married father of two children, was mentally ill and needed treatment. He asked Doyle to hold his client under house arrest, except for work and medical and legal appointments, so he could undergo mental health evaluations.

Savinelli was never charged for his interaction with Newbury police.

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached by email at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter: @drogers41008.