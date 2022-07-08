NH man arrested in Arlington, accused of Gorham double murder

Authorities have arrested a New Hampshire man in Massachusetts on Friday, charged with the murder of two people in Gorham.

Law enforcement officials announced an arrest warrant on Thursday for Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, New Hampshire, for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The warrant charges him for the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 48-year-old Keith Labelle, who were killed in a Gorham home in April, according to investigators.

Keville was taken into custody Arlington, Massachusetts.

He is currently being held in Massachusetts on a Fugitive from Justice charge and will be arraigned on that charge at a later date, according to officials.

