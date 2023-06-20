NH man arrested on felony charges for actions during Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, DOJ says

A New Hampshire man has been arrested on felony charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Richard Zachary Ackerman, 22, of Salem, New Hampshire, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C. with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and theft of government property, the Department of Justice said in a statement Tuesday.

Ackerman is accused of throwing an object at police and stealing a U.S. Capitol Police helmet, prosecutors said. He made his initial appearance on Tuesday in a New Hampshire court.

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election,” the Department of Justice said.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Ackerman “was among a mob illegally massed on Capitol grounds, including on the lower west terrace and near an archway and tunnel that leads into the Capitol building.” Court records say that Ackerman found a U.S. Capitol Police helmet and put it on. Later in the day, while wearing the helmet, Ackerman is accused of throwing a water bottle toward the entrance to the tunnel, where a line of police officers was positioned.

Court records say that Ackerman referred to the helmet as his “war trophy” and took the helmet with him back to New Hampshire. The FBI recovered the helmet from Ackerman’s home in June 2022.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Boston Division and the FBI Washington Field Office, with assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department, the police departments in Manchester, New Hampshire and Salem, New Hampshire.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the Department of Justice said. An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

