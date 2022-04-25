NH man arrested for incest faces new charges

Apr. 25—BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A Londonderry man arrested earlier this year for alleged sex crimes against a blood relative is now facing additional charges, according to court records.

Paperwork filed in Rockingham Superior Court shows that a grand jury indicted Sean Joseph MacDonald, 35, for allegedly tampering with a witness and on five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of sexual assault for illegal contact.

A Londonderry police log dated Feb. 4 shows MacDonald was initially arrested for aggravated felonious sexual assault against a family member, witness tampering and incest on a victim younger than 18.

Multiple assaults are alleged as recently as the week of MacDonald's arrest.

The Eagle-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault without their permission.

An affidavit written by a Londonderry detective explains that the investigation began when a woman reported that she found a suicide note written by her ex-boyfriend, MacDonald.

Police said they were able to locate him in his car in Lincoln, New Hampshire, and stop the suicide attempt.

The woman also told police that MacDonald confessed to a friend about the allegations brought in this case, calling himself a "monster" who "felt as he should die for what they did."

Investigators said they went on to obtain text messages that describe how MacDonald felt he had "zero control" and was "powerless in the inappropriate relationship."

During an interview with the victim, police said they learned MacDonald attempted to get her to lie so he would not be arrested.

The victim told police she was going to do that, "but her mother has always taught her to be honest."

A judge ruled that MacDonald is to remain in police custody at the Rockingham County House of Corrections until the case is resolved.