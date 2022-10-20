NH man arrested in wrong way hit-and-run, followed by police chase in Pelham

A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday morning following a hit-and-run crash that led police on a short chase in Pelham.

Police responded to Mammoth Road just before 9 a.m. for reports of a head-on collision in which the driver, identified as 43-year-old Eugene Makara III of Derry, fled the scene on foot immediately after the crash, authorities said.

When officers arrived on the scene they located two vehicles involved in the crash, a silver 2000 Ford F-150 and a black 2015 GMC Acadia. The driver and passenger of the GMC were treated on the scene for minor injuries. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and were towed from the scene.

The investigation determined that the Ford was driving southbound in the northbound lane of travel and struck the GMC. Police said Makara then fled the scene on foot.

Officers began checking the surrounding area for Makara when just before 11 a.m. they encountered a man walking back toward Mammoth Rd. and he matched the description witnesses gave of the hit-and-run driver.

Officers ordered Makara to stop but he refused and ran into the woods. The foot pursuit was short as Makara tripped over a fallen tree and was arrested without incident approximately 75 yards into the woods, police said.

Police said he was transported to Southern NH Medical Center to treat his injuries from the crash and fall and then was brought to the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

Makara will be held pending his arraignment on charges of conduct after an accident, criminal mischief, driving after suspension, highway markings, and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to be in Salem District Court at 8:00 am on November 14th.

No additional information was given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW