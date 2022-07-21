NH man charged with attempted murder after Salisbury motel incident

Jul. 21—SALISBURY — A New Hampshire man charged with attempted murder was ordered held without bail Wednesday following his arraignment in Newburyport District Court.

Thomas F. Rago, 50, of Brentwood used a bath towel to strangle a man in a room at Salisbury Inn after getting into a dispute, according to Salisbury police.

In addition to attempted murder, Rago faces charges of strangulation/suffocation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime and trespassing.

At Rago's arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte filed a 58A motion, claiming Rago is too dangerous to society and the man to be released while awaiting trail. Judge Allen Swan ruled there was enough probable cause to hold Rago without bail until a hearing on the motion takes place July 27.

Salisbury police Officer Adam Lischinsky responded to the Beach Road motel about 8 p.m. Tuesday after the alleged victim told police that Rago strangled him with a towel and then left the motel room.

The man told Lischinsky that Rago was not welcome at the apartment and was told not to come back after an argument the night before. Rago did come back, however, while highly intoxicated. The man told Rago to get out of the apartment but Rago refused, saying he lived there and paid the rent.

"At this point Thomas Francis Rago told (the victim) 'you're gonna get hurt,'" Lischinsky wrote in the report, adding that Rago then walked into the bathroom.

A few moments later, Rago came out of the bathroom with a towel, walked behind the seated man, and wrapped the towel around his neck tightly, according to Lischinsky.

Rago tightened his grip to the point that the man could not breathe. He tried fighting back but Rago dragged him off the chair with the towel and then threw him onto a bed.

While on the bed, the man managed to get the towel off his neck. But Rago put his hand over the man's mouth and applied enough pressure so he could not breathe.

"I'm going to kill you," Rago told the man, according to Lischinsky's report.

"(The victim) said he was in fear of his safety and his life and that Thomas Francis Rago has been violent to him and (Rago's) mother in the past, and had assaulted him before," Lischinsky wrote in his report.

The man was eventually able to get Rago's hand off his face and flee from the apartment. Rago stayed in the apartment for a few moments to collect some personal items and some beer before leaving.

The victim, according to Lischinsky, had noticeable redness around the neck and had trouble talking. The damp towel, speckled with dried blood, was found on the bed.

About 20 minutes after the alleged attack, Sgt. Timothy Hunter spotted Rago walking on Beach Road near the town's municipal parking lot.

Rago denied getting into a fight and said the man accused him of stealing $18,000 from his mother's bank account and needed to go to jail. Hunter could smell alcohol on Rago's breath and asked how many drinks he had recently. Rago admitted having four beers.

Hunter then placed Rago under arrest for the incident at the motel room and drove him to the police station for booking, according to the sergeant's report.

Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

