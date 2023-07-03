NH man charged with murder of son who died after suffering severe burns on body, AG says

A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 7-year-old son, who died in January after suffering severe burns throughout his body, the attorney general said Monday.

Murtadah Mohammad is facing one count of second-degree murder for the death of Jaevion Riley, 7, of Manchester, Attorney General John Formella said.

Jaevion died on Jan. 24, one week after suffering severe injuries on Jan. 17, when the boy was found with significant burns all over his body inside a home on Eastern Avenue in Manchester, according to Formella and Manchester Police.

Mohammad, who was 25 at the time of Jaevion’s death, was arrested in connection with the incident. He was charged in January with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of falsifying evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child. He is currently jailed on those charges.

On Monday, authorities said those charges were upgraded to murder.

“Murtadah Mohammad caused the death of J.R., a person under 13 years of age, recklessly under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of his life, by subjecting him to abusive violence and not obtaining timely medical assistance for his injuries,” Formella said in a statement on Monday.

Formella said it is anticipated that the January charges will be dropped, and prosecution will be transferred entirely to the Attorney General’s Office to pursue the murder charge and any associated charges.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW