NH man charged in road rage incident on Everett Turnpike in Nashua, state police say

A New Hampshire man has been arrested following a road rage incident on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, state police said.

John Reed, 47, of Greenville, New Hampshire is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court later this month to face charges of reckless conduct and criminal threatening, state police said.

Troopers were dispatched to a road rage incident that originated on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, state police said.

The vehicles involved were reported to have entered the Everett Turnpike in the area of Exit 5 in Nashua when one of the motorists pointed a loaded firearm at the other, state police said.

Troopers were able to intercept both vehicles at the Bedford Tolls, where Reed was arrested following a roadside investigation, state police said.

