NH man charged with threatening to kill Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

A Dover, New Hampshire man is facing federal charges for allegedly sending text messages threatening to kill Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Tyler Anderson, 30, will face a federal judge Monday afternoon.

According to court documents, Anderson received a text message this past Friday from the candidate’s campaign notifying him of a political event happening Monday morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The US Attorney’s office said Anderson responded to the text with his own message that said “Great, another opportunity for me to blow his brains out!” and “I’m going to kill everyone who attends and then [expletive] their corpses.”

Ramaswamy was the only candidate with a listed at the event in Portsmouth at the Roundabout Diner. He was also scheduled to make stops in Nashua and Manchester on Monday.

The US Attorney’s office say the charge Anderson is facing carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW