NH man clocked going 111 mph on Spaulding Turnpike, state police say

Sep. 26—New Hampshire state police say they stopped their second speeder in two days going over 100 mph early Monday.

Shaun Vachon, 42, of Farmington was allegedly clocked by a trooper going 111 mph heading southbound on the Spaulding Turnpike near Exit 13 (Route 202) in Rochester behind the wheel of a 2013 Honda Accord around 9:05 a.m. Monday, state police said in a release.

The posted speed limit is 65 mph. The trooper stopped Vachon and charged him with reckless driving. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester Circuit Court on Nov. 7.

On Saturday state police pulled over Franklyn Julian, 22, of Candia between Exits 8 and 7 on Route 101 westbound in Epping, allegedly driving a 2010 Infiniti sedan at an estimated 140 mph. He was charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation.

