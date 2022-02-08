NH man faces drugged driving, break-in charges

Feb. 7—SALISBURY — A New Hampshire man arraigned Monday on drugged driving charges also faces charges related to two 2020 car breaks in Merrimac, according to Newburyport District Court records.

Christopher Barry, 32, of Hampton was arrested early Friday morning at the Mobil on the Run gas station and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a Class A drug (subsequent offense), possession of a Class E drug, driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), and previous warrants.

In July 2020, Merrimac police charged Barry with breaking and entering of a car during the daytime for a felony, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, attempting to commit a crime, misdemeanor breaking and entering and several counts of larceny under $1,200.

Newburyport District Court was closed Friday due to inclement weather prompting Barry's arraignment to be pushed to Monday.

Judge Allen Swan ordered Barry held on $5,000 cash bail. Barry is due back in court on March 16.

Around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Salisbury police Officer Jayson Davis responded to the Main Street gas station for a medical emergency involving a Chevy Silverado stopped in the entrance and its driver slumped over the truck's central console. David knocked on the window causing Barry to wake up. After asking several times for Barry to put the truck into park and shut it off, he finally did so. Barry appeared under the influence of drugs and Davis quickly spotted a needle and numerous bloody napkins inside the truck.

Davis also learned there were several warrants for Barry's arrest prompting the officer to handcuff him. A search of Barry resulted in Davis finding a white powdery substance believed to be heroin, marijuana, and six pills later identified as gabapentin, according to Davis' report.

During booking, Barry admitted he took drugs prior to getting into the car but denied using the needles saying he had just purchased the car and the needles were there when he picked it up. Also during booking, Barry went "on the nod" for about 30 seconds and slumped forward on the booking bench," Davis wrote in his report.

According to Merrimac police records, Barry attempted to steal a red Mercury Sable on July 19, 2020, parked on First Avenue. After breaking into the car, he damaged the steering column and ignition in an attempt to start it. He also stole several small items from the Sable. Around the same time, he broke into a blue Chevrolet Impala and made off with small items as well.

"It should further be noted that Christopher has a lengthy criminal history in Massachusetts and New Hampshire with multiple larceny, receiving stolen property and possession of controlled substance charges," Merrimac police Officer Robert Coppola wrote in his report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

