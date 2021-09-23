NH man faces larceny charges after shoplifting spree

Sep. 23—NEWBURYPORT — A New Hampshire man is to be arraigned Sept. 30 in Newburyport District Court after local police say he stole almost $3,500 worth of cosmetics from two stores within an hour.

Brian Caldwell, 49, of Windham was charged with two counts of larceny over $1,200 after police say he walked into the Storey Avenue and Pond Street CVS Pharmacy branches on June 24 and filled two bags with compacts, skin care items and other cosmetics.

The charges were filed after local police learned he was arrested in Northampton on June 26 for allegedly stealing batteries there. When they arrested him, Northampton police said they found "tubs of batteries and disguises," according to Newburyport police Inspector Dani Sinclair's report.

On July 2, Sinclair saw photos of the CVS shoplifting suspect on the website MaCrimeNet and noticed they bore a "strong resemblance" to the man caught on camera stealing batteries from Big Y supermarkets in Northampton and other places between May 8 and June 21.

Sinclair then watched security camera footage of the first CVS Pharmacy theft.

On June 24 at 11:04 a.m., Caldwell is seen going into the Storey Avenue store with a bag in his hand. He is then seen walking into the cosmetics aisle but no longer carrying the bag.

Instead, he stashed the bag on a different shelf in an adjacent aisle. He then selects several different cosmetics and puts them in a pile next to the bag. After walking into the other aisle, he shoves the items into the bag and then walks into the sunscreen and lotion aisle. There, he throws more items into the bag.

"He clears out one particular area on the shelf and then walks in the direction of the exit with his now full bag," Sinclair wrote in her report. "He exits the store with the bag full at 11:10 a.m. without paying for any of the items."

Sinclair estimated that Caldwell stole $1,959 worth of merchandise in six minutes.

Thirty-six minutes after leaving the Storey Avenue pharmacy, Caldwell walked into the Pond Avenue branch carrying an empty bag.

"Immediately goes into the beauty section and leaves the store with a full bag, again without paying," Sinclair wrote in her report.

Caldwell allegedly stole $1,540 worth of merchandise from that store, Sinclair added.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

