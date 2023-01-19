NH man facing assault charges after 7-year-old boy found suffering from severe burns

A 7-year-old New Hampshire boy was found suffering from severe burns to the face and body on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Manchester Police responded to a residence on Eastern Avenue just before 11 a.m. and located a 7-year-old child who was not conscious or breathing and had significant burns all over his body. The child was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment and was transferred for more advanced care, said police.

Aside from the burns, medical professionals indicated they found other injuries as well, but are not releasing additional details on those injuries.

The Manchester Police Juvenile Unit arrested 25-year-old Murtadah Mohammad, who is known to the victim, on Thursday.

Mohammad is charged with one count of First Degree Assault (felony), two counts of Second Degree Assault (felony), two counts of Falsifying Physical Evidence (felony), and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident should call the Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

