NH man fatally shot by police after pointing shotgun at them in Derry

A New Hampshire man was fatally shot by police after he allegedly fired a shotgun at a neighbor on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a man with a shotgun who was approaching a home at 1 Driftwood Road in Derry around 2:15 p.m. Saturday. According to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella a 43-year-old Christopher Coppola had fired at a resident.

Coppola was a resident of 5 Driftwood Road and was shot by officers who responded to the active scene on Saturday. Formella said three officers discharged their weapons during the incident. No officers were injured.

Formella said those responding officers did not have body cameras but investigators will be reviewing whether cruiser cameras recorded any portion of the incident.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting are being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview.

According to Formella an autopsy will be conducted Sunday morning to determine Coppola’s cause and manner of death.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

