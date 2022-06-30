NH man gets jail time for threatening woman with knife

Jun. 30—NEWBURYPORT — Minutes after his ex-wife testified Wednesday in Newburyport District Court that their daughter watched as he grabbed her hair while holding a kitchen knife, a New Hampshire man was sentenced to two years in jail.

But as part of Milovan Jovic's guilty plea on charges of domestic assault and battery, reckless endangerment of a child and assault, all but 90 days of his sentence was suspended for 30 months while on probation.

Jovic, 29, of Hudson was arrested on a warrant days after the incident Jan. 22. During his time on probation, Jovic must wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with his ex-wife and 8-year-old daughter, and abide by all restraining orders.

In between tears, the mother read a statement to Judge Allen Swan, saying Jovic held her captive in her own home with a knife "while my daughter is screaming not to kill me."

Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Swan to impose a jail sentence on Jovic, calling what happened a "harrowing incident of domestic abuse" that left the victim and their daughter emotionally scarred.

"This school-aged child should never have been treated as such," Kennedy added.

Jovic's attorney hoped his client could avoid jail time, telling Swan he did not have a criminal record and since his arraignment in January, he fully complied with every court order, including staying away from the mother.

But Swan said he was swayed by the police report and the mother's testimony and adopted Kennedy's recommendation.

"The facts here are horrendous," Swan said.

Jovic left court following his guilty plea, after Swan granted his request to start his jail sentence Thursday so he clear up some personal matters first.

The attack, which took place in the victim's home, also involved Jovic biting her face as the daughter watched.

"Oh my god, you bit her face, Daddy," the daughter exclaimed, according to Amesbury police Officer Craig Lesage's report. The bite took place as the two fumbled for a knife that became dislodged from a knife block that fell to the ground during a struggle, Lesage added.

Eventually, the mother was able to deescalate the situation and get Jovic to leave the house. The mother then went to the Amesbury police station to report the incident and obtain a restraining order.

"Milovan Jovic acted in a violent manner," Lesage wrote in his report. "His actions caused bodily harm and fear of serious bodily harm to his ex-wife. His blatant disregard to the safety and mental wellness of his daughter by his continued violent outburst in front of her, speaks volumes to his character or lack thereof."

In court, the mother told Swan that she was hesitant to get police involved because she wanted to protect her ex-husband, but later changed her mind.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.