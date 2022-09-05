NH man gets jail time for trying to strangle man

Sep. 5—SALISBURY — A New Hampshire man charged with attempted murder in July saw that offense dropped Friday, but was sentenced to 18 months in jail for trying to strangle an acquaintance with a bath towel at a local motel.

Thomas F. Rago, 50, of Brentwood pleaded guilty to strangulation/suffocation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and threatening to commit a crime during his appearance in Newburyport District Court. A trespassing charge was also dropped as part of his plea deal.

Judge Peter Doyle sentenced Rago to 2 1/2 years in jail, but suspended all but 18 months of that sentence for two years while he is on probation. During Rago's time on probation, he must stay away and have no contact with his victim. Rago was given 44 days credit for time served.

Salisbury police Officer Adam Lischinsky responded to the Salisbury Inn on Beach Road about 8 p.m. on July 19 after the victim told police that Rago strangled him with a towel and then left the motel room.

The man told Lischinsky that Rago was not welcome at the apartment and was told not to come back after an argument the night before. Rago did come back, however, while highly intoxicated. The man told Rago to get out of the apartment but Rago refused, saying he lived there and paid the rent.

"At this point Thomas Francis Rago told (the victim) 'you're gonna get hurt,'" Lischinsky wrote in a report, adding that Rago then walked into the bathroom.

A few moments later, Rago came out of the bathroom with a towel, walked behind the seated man, and wrapped the towel around his neck tightly, according to Lischinsky.

Rago tightened his grip to the point that the man could not breathe. He tried fighting back but Rago dragged him off the chair with the towel and then threw him onto a bed.

While on the bed, the man managed to get the towel off his neck. But Rago put his hand over the man's mouth and applied enough pressure so he could not breathe.

"I'm going to kill you," Rago told the man, Lischinsky's reported.

"(The victim) said he was in fear of his safety and his life and that Thomas Francis Rago has been violent to him and (Rago's) mother in the past, and had assaulted him before," Lischinsky wrote.

The man was eventually able to get Rago's hand off his face and flee from the apartment. Rago stayed for a few moments to collect some personal items and some beer before leaving.

The victim, according to Lischinsky, had noticeable redness around the neck and trouble talking. The damp towel, speckled with dried blood, was found on the bed.

About 20 minutes after the attack, Sgt. Timothy Hunter spotted Rago walking on Beach Road near the town's municipal parking lot. Hunter then placed Rago under arrest for the incident in the motel room and drove him to the police station for booking.

Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

