NH man indicted on charges in connection with shooting deaths of man and woman in Nashua, AG says

A New Hampshire man was indicted on several charges in connection with the shooting deaths of a man and woman last year.

Patricia Swett, 45, of Nashua, and Matthew Champagne, 44, of Manchester, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a Maple Street parking lot on September 29, 2023.

Attorney General John Formella announces that Victor Rivera, 47, of Nashua is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the deaths of Swett and Champagne by shooting them with a firearm and alternatively, on two counts of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the deaths of Swett and Champagne under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting them.

Rivera is scheduled for a hearing on these charges on March 1, in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW